Live News: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar; 28 people dead and at least 150 people injured

At least 28 people were killed and 150 injured after a blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. The explosion took place near the city's police lines area at around 1.40 pm after the Zuhr prayers. As per initial reports, a “suicide attacker” blew himself up.
Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2°C
On Sunday, most of Punjab and Haryana experienced cold weather, with Muktsar experiencing a low of two degrees Celsius.
According to the weather report from the Meteorological Department, severe cold weather conditions also persisted in other locations, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, and Faridkot, which had a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius. Muktsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature that was below normal.
Gurdaspur's low temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Patiala's low was 6.4 degrees Celsius.
German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected
Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official figures showed Monday. The performance by Europe's biggest economy was worse than expected. Gross domestic product shrank for the first time since the first quarter of 2021 largely because of a decline in consumer spending, which had supported the economy in the first nine months of 2022, the Federal Statistical Office said. The drop followed GDP growth of 0.5% in the third quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.
India to use emergency law to maximise coal power output
India plans to use an emergency law next month to force power plants that run on imported coal to maximise output, two government sources told Reuters on Monday, in preparation for expected record consumption this summer.Many Indian coal-fired plants, including those those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power in India's western Gujarat state, have not operated at full capacity in recent yearsbecause they have found it difficult to compete with power generated from cheap domestic coal.
Developed world hasn't acted on $100 billion/year climate finance pledge, multilateral financial bodies need to be transformed: Amitabh Kant
India's G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said the developed world has not helped the developing countries with USD 100 billion of climate finance per year, despite committing to it way back in 2009.
The former bureaucrat said multilateral financial institutions are not equipped to do the same, and there is a need to transform them.
"If India has to go for climate change (action), the developed world has to give us finance which it had agreed to We have not polluted the world, yet we will be impacted by climate change," Kant said, speaking at the inauguration of model G-20 summit at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership at Uttan near here. Read more.
Nepal will hold presidential elections on March 9 and vice presidential elections on March 17: Election Commission:
Covid is still a global emergency, says WHO
In the city of Peshawar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistana significant bomb explosion occuredon Monday. During midday prayers, there was an explosion. According to early accounts, at least 12 people have been hurt.
BSP raises the issue of Chinese intrusion in all-party meeting
BSP raises the issue of Chinese intrusion in In response, the government stated that certain topics cannot be discussed on the floor of the parliament due to security reasons.
RJD raises the Adani versus Hindenburg issue in the all-party meeting today
RJD brought up the Adani issue in the all-party meeting that the government convened today in anticipation of the Parliamentary Budget session, while TMC brought up the subject of the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi being banned by the Centre.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar
"Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle & not on foot. 3-4 days back, admin told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me...I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red," saidRahul Gandhi.
"My family taught me, and Gandhi ji taught me to live fearlessly, otherwise, that is not living. But it happened just as I expected, the people of J&K didn't give me a grenade but only love," he added.
I was wearing white t-shirt to give a chance to my enemies to turn its colour to red: Rahul Gandhi
I was in school when I was summoned by principal. I was a bit scared. On phone i was told my grandmother has been killed. Prime Minister Modi cannot understand this, even NSA Doval cannot understand it, saysRahul Gandhi.
The target of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to ensure people of this country don't have to take phone calls regarding violence, he adds.
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to discuss unruly behaviour on flights today
Today's meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture will focus on the problem of disruptive behaviour by passengers on flights and what airlines should do about it. The Civil Aviation ministry will be represented by a number of representatives before the Committee.
Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar, J&K
"I have always lived in government houses, I don't have my own house. For me, house is an ideology," saysRahul Gandhi.
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet with all state MPs
Maharashtra's chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will meet with all state MPs to discuss the wants and needs of the state before the Parliament's budget session.
The Hafoo Nageenpora forests in Awantipora were the site of a terrorist hideout that was discovered and destroyed by police and security personnel
Four LeT terrorists were detained. Recovered evidence includes other objects. Case reported; ongoing investigation: Kashmir Police
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Srinagar on Bharat Jodo Yatra's last day
"My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians," saysPriyanka Gandhi Vadra.
A Delhi sessions court reserves judgement in the Air India urination case regarding the accused Shankar Mishra's motion for bail
All party-meeting ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session underway in Delhi
In preparation for the Budget Session, the Center has called an all-party meeting, which is now taking place in Delhi.
In order to maintain the efficiency of the Parliament, the government is likely to ask the Opposition for assistance.
The discussion, which startedat midday in the Parliament Annexe Building, has been called by Minister of Union Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.
During the meeting, the Opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning them that they intend to raise in the Parliament.
Mike Pompeo says Chinese President Xi came across as 'most unpleasant' among leaders he met as US Secretary
Mike Pompeo has said that among the dozens of world leaders he met as the US Secretary of State he found the "most unpleasant" was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threatened to stop sending PPF kits to America if it kept asking for accountability from Beijing on Covid-19.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 59, describes his meetings with the Chinese leader as "dour" and a "quintessential Communist apparatchik" in his book, "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love."
He claims that Xi discussed his "demands to avenge grievances from long before any of us were born" and related stories about Chinese victims.
Haryana proud of Indian U-19 T20 world cup winning team, its captain: Manohar Lal Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, met with Shafali Verma's family on Monday and expressed pride in the accomplishment on behalf of the nation and the state. Shafali was the captain of the winning Indian U-19 Women's T20 World Cup squad.
After India won the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday, the nation's first ICC crown in women's cricket, Khattar visited the family in Rohtak to congratulate them.
According to an official statement, Khattar claimed that the win was led by a daughter of Haryana and that every Haryanvi should be proud of it.
Philips cuts 6,000 more jobs after respiratory sleep device recall
The Dutch health technology giant Philips announced on Monday that it would terminate 6,000 employees in order to return to profitability in the wake of a respiratory device recall that reduced its market value by 70%.
The current restructuring comes on top of a plan to cut its personnel by 5%, or 4,000 jobs, that was first revealed in October as the company deals with the repercussions from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnea due to concerns that the foam used in the devices could turn toxic.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Raj Ghat in Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar,Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, andDefence Minister Rajnath Singh, amongst others also pay tribute.
At Raj Ghat in Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu paysrespects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
The national flag was hoisted at the Congress office in front of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar
SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
- The Centre's decision to forbid a BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots in 2002 was challenged in court on Monday, and the Supreme Court consented to hear the cases.
- The comments of attorney M. L. Sharma and senior counsel C. U. Singh asking for an urgent listing of their respective PILs on the matter were noted by a bench consisting of Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and justices P. S. Narasimha and J. B. Pardiwala.The PIL also urged the Supreme Court to review parts I and II of the BBC programme and called for sanctions against those who were accountable for and participating in the Gujarat riots of 2002.
Mamata congratulates India's U-19 women's cricket team for winning inaugural T-20 world cup
On Monday, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, congratulated India's Under-19 women's cricket team for winning the first T-20 World Cup.
She saw the achievement as the start of Indian women reaching "greater heights" in the future.
"Heartiest congratulations to India'sUnder 19 Women'sCricket Team. What a stellar victory in the inaugural Under 19 Women'sT20 World Cup! This is only the beginning, I am certain the daughters of India will scale greater heights in the days ahead," Banerjee tweeted.
Amidst snowfall in the Valley, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi having a lighter moment
Ex-POORVI AKASH, an annual command-level exercise, has started today under Eastern Air Command
After a 2-year hiatus caused by COVID19, the exercise will involve activating the command's resources for routine aerial drill practise, including joint exercises: Air Force of India
Gunmen kill 8 at birthday party in South Africa: Police
- Gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at the weekend in a township in South Africa, killing eight and wounding three others, police said Monday.
- "The owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard" on Sunday evening in the southern port city of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, "and started shooting at the guests," police said in a statement.
- NCLAT to start hearing Google’s Android ecosystem appeal from February 15. Will tentatively hear till February 17.
Heavy snowfall in Valley, Congress to delay its plan of holding the national flag at party HQ in Srinagar
- Due to heavy snowfall in the Valley, Congress has delayed its plan of holding the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar.
- The party says, it will continue with its rally later at Sher e Kashmir Cricket Stadium.
NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with top American leadership
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold crucial talks with the top US leadership including his counterpart Jake Sullivan on the first high-level dialogue on Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).
- As per PTI, officials, academicians and industry experts believe the talks could be the next big milestone in the India-US relationship after the India-US nuclear deal.
UP govt launches 'Aarohini Initiative Training Programme' for safety and security of girls in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV)
- Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh launched 'Aarohini Initiative Training Programme' for safety and security of girls in all 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) in the state.
- The campaign is being started to make the daughters of the underprivileged section capable and self-reliant, according to a government press release.
- The campaign aims at enabling the girls to raise their voice for their rights, the release added.
Coronavirus Update | India records 80 new COVID-19 infections, tally of active cases at 1,848
- India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.
- The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Khelo India Youth Games to commence in Bhopal, MP
- The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur at Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium in Bhopal on Monday evening.
- As per a PTI report, the KYIG 2022 will be held at 23 venues in eight cities of the state in which nearly 6,000 athletes will take part in 27 different sports, an official said.
-"All preparations for organising the Khelo India Youth Games have been completed. The games will start from Monday in a glittering manner on the theme 'Hindustan Ka Dil Dhadka Do' for 13 days, Chouhan told reporters on Sunday.
Japan will continue to monitor Covid 19 situation in China, govt says
- Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal "flexibly" with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.
- The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country.
- China had stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals earlier this month after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China.
Crisis-hit Pakistan imported over 2,000 luxury cars: Report
- Crisis-hit Pakistan allowed over 2,000 luxury vehicles to be imported even as shipments of essential consumer goods remained stuck at ports, according to a Dawn newspaper report.
- Pakistan is grappling with a foreign exchange crisis, which has halted almost all imports. An IMF team is scheduled to visit the country this week to talk about an urgent bailout package.
- The Dawn newspaper report said that Pakistan imported 164 luxury electric vehicles between July and December of 2022. There was also a jump in the imports of used luxury vehicles. Read more here.
Indians protest outside BBC office in London over documentary on PM Modi
- Amid a series of reactions following the release of BBC’s ‘India: The Modi Question’ documentary, Indians on Sunday held a protest against it outside the UK national broadcaster’s headquarters in London.
- A protestor said that the documentary shows that there is discrimination against the Muslim community in India under the BJP-led central government, which is completely false, ANI reported.
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty reported
- An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on January 30, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
- There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities said.
- The earthquake was recorded at 6.38 am with its epicentre 11 km north-north east of Dudhai village in the district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in an update on its website.
Pro-Khalistan forces in Australia attack Indians
- Videos have emerged showing pro-Khalistani groups allegedly attacking Indians carrying the national flag in Melbourne, Australia.
- Five people were reportedly injured and sent to the hospital after the attack.
- The Victoria Police said that two people have been arrested following the violent attack. The two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for “riotous behaviour”.
- Condemning the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the activities of the anti-social elements must be dealt with strongly.
Odisha govt to accord state honour to deceased minister Naba Das
- The Odisha government said state honour would be accorded to Naba Kishore Das, the health and family welfare minister who died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman.
- As per a government release there will be no official entertainment for three days from January 29-31 throughout the state.
- "It has been decided by the Government of Odisha that as a mark of respect, state honour would be accorded to the departed dignitary. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of death in the state capital and on the day of funeral at the place where it takes place," the release said.
Odisha CM pays last respects to state Health Min Naba Das at his official residence
- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik pays last respects to the state Health Minister Naba Das at his official residence.
- The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital on January 29 after being shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district.
Bharat Jodo Yatra concluding ceremony
- The Congress has invited 21 non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the yatra on January 30.
- This includes AAP and Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly known as TRS).
- Although, 5 parties namely AIADMK, YSRCP, BJD, AIMIM, and AIUDF have not been invited.
Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but had countrywide effect, gave alternative vision to country: Rahul Gandhi
- The Bharat Jodo Yatra went from south to north but it has had a countrywide effect, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday and asserted that the march gave an alternative vision to the country.
- Speaking at a press conference after the march ended with the hoisting of the tricolour at the Lal Chowk here, Gandhi said he got to learn and understand a lot during the over 4,000-km journey.
- The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been the most beautiful and profound experience of my life, Gandhi said, adding he would think about whether a west to east yatra can be undertaken in the future. Read more here.
Bharat Jodo Yatra's closing ceremony to be held today in Srinagar
- The closing ceremony of Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which ended on Sunday, will be held in Srinagar on January 30.
- On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the yatra entered its final day.
Former Pak PM Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming bypolls
- Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan will contest all 33 parliamentary seats in the bypolls to be held in March, his party has announced.
- Addressing a press conference on Sunday evening, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during the party's core committee meeting.
- "Imran Khan will be PTI's sole candidate in all 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken in the party's core committee meeting which was presided over by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday," Qureshi said.