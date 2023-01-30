Live News: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar; 28 people dead and at least 150 people injured

January 30, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2°C

On Sunday, most of Punjab and Haryana experienced cold weather, with Muktsar experiencing a low of two degrees Celsius.

According to the weather report from the Meteorological Department, severe cold weather conditions also persisted in other locations, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, and Faridkot, which had a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius. Muktsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature that was below normal.

Gurdaspur's low temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Patiala's low was 6.4 degrees Celsius.