Live News: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar; 28 people dead and at least 150 people injured

At least 28 people were killed and 150 were injured at a blast inside a mosque that shook Peshawar’s Police Lines area, reports Pakistan's Dawn News citing Officials
At least 28 people were killed and 150 were injured at a blast inside a mosque that shook Peshawar’s Police Lines area, reports Pakistan's Dawn News citing Officials
Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar; 28 people dead and at least 150 people injured
At least 28 people were killed and 150 injured after a blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday. The explosion took place near the city's police lines area at around 1.40 pm after the Zuhr prayers. As per initial reports, a “suicide attacker” blew himself up.
Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab and Haryana; Muktsar reels at 2°C
On Sunday, most of Punjab and Haryana experienced cold weather, with Muktsar experiencing a low of two degrees Celsius.
According to the weather report from the Meteorological Department, severe cold weather conditions also persisted in other locations, including Ferozepur, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius, and Faridkot, which had a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius. Muktsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature that was below normal.
Gurdaspur's low temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Patiala's low was 6.4 degrees Celsius.
German economy shrank 0.2% in Q4, worse than expected
Germany's economy shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official figures showed Monday. The performance by Europe's biggest economy was worse than expected. Gross domestic product shrank for the first time since the first quarter of 2021 largely because of a decline in consumer spending, which had supported the economy in the first nine months of 2022, the Federal Statistical Office said. The drop followed GDP growth of 0.5% in the third quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.
India to use emergency law to maximise coal power output
India plans to use an emergency law next month to force power plants that run on imported coal to maximise output, two government sources told Reuters on Monday, in preparation for expected record consumption this summer. Many Indian coal-fired plants, including those those owned by Adani Power and Tata Power in India's western Gujarat state, have not operated at full capacity in recent years because they have found it difficult to compete with power generated from cheap domestic coal.
Pakistani police: At least 9 killed, about 90 wounded in suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern city of Peshawar
Developed world hasn't acted on $100 billion/year climate finance pledge, multilateral financial bodies need to be transformed: Amitabh Kant
India's G-20 sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said the developed world has not helped the developing countries with USD 100 billion of climate finance per year, despite committing to it way back in 2009.
The former bureaucrat said multilateral financial institutions are not equipped to do the same, and there is a need to transform them.
"If India has to go for climate change (action), the developed world has to give us finance which it had agreed to We have not polluted the world, yet we will be impacted by climate change," Kant said, speaking at the inauguration of model G-20 summit at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership at Uttan near here. Read more.
Nepal will hold presidential elections on March 9 and vice presidential elections on March 17: Election Commission:
Covid is still a global emergency, says WHO
Blast reported in Peshawar's police lines area. More details to follow, reports Pakistan's Geo English
In the city of Peshawar in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan a significant bomb explosion occured on Monday. During midday prayers, there was an explosion. According to early accounts, at least 12 people have been hurt.
BSP raises the issue of Chinese intrusion in all-party meeting
BSP raises the issue of Chinese intrusion in In response, the government stated that certain topics cannot be discussed on the floor of the parliament due to security reasons.
RJD raises the Adani versus Hindenburg issue in the all-party meeting today
RJD brought up the Adani issue in the all-party meeting that the government convened today in anticipation of the Parliamentary Budget session, while TMC brought up the subject of the BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi being banned by the Centre.