Live News Updates: AAP holds overnight protest against L-G, BJP joins to counter

Business and Politics Live Updates: Amid the ongoing war of words between them on allegations of corruption, AAP and BJP legislators held overnight protests on the Delhi Assembly premises on Monday.
Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.
Shah''s visit to Delhi Police headquarters cancelled
Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s visit to the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday has been cancelled due to "unavoidable reasons", Police Headquarters said.
Shah was scheduled to visit the police headquarters to discuss national security, the action plan for 2024, and the security arrangements made available for the G-20 summit.
He also was to felicitate a number of police personnel, who won medals during the Commonwealth Games, national-level competitions and in World Police Fire Games.
Newly-appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary meets Yogi Adityanath
Newly-appointed UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday evening met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here. In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Had an informal meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence after assuming the post of state BJP president."
Overnight protests continue at Delhi assembly
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP are both holding protests on the premises of the Delhi assembly building, and they are both accusing one another of corruption.
The AAP MLAs set up beneath the monument of Mahatma Gandhi, while the BJP MLAs began their sit-in near the sculptures of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, and Sukhdev inside the Delhi assembly grounds.
Rain alert: Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain shut today
Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban K Srinivasa ordered closure of all schools and PU colleges on Tuesday following forecast of heavy rainfall across the district.
According to the forecast, cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall are expected in Bengaluru till September 1.
On Monday, heavy rainfall in Ramanagara region of Karnataka lead to heavy snarls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, while the underpasses in the district were waterlogged.
Firstlady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound
First lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she came downwith a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. Her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, announced the negative test in a statement Monday night.
