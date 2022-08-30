Live News Updates: AAP holds overnight protest against L-G, BJP joins to counter

August 30, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its night-long sit-in against the Lieutenant Governor, BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.