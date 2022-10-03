 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products amid economic crisis

Moneycontrol News
Oct 03, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Imported pads and tampons will also cost 20 percent less due to a reduction in import duties, President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's government on Sunday cut taxes on female sanitary products in a bid to help women and girls unable to afford them because of the country's economic crisis.

October 03, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST