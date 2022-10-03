Live News Updates: Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products amid economic crisis

October 03, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

President Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today

- President Droupadi Murmu will start her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar, according to a state government release.

- This will be her first visit to Gujarat as the President.

- "On the first day of her two-day Gujarat visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Gandhi Ashram before taking part in the event in Gandhinagar which will also be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the state government release said.

- Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. (PTI)