Live News Updates: Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products amid economic crisis

Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox
- Health authorities in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on Monday announced the country's first case of monkeypox, the state-run Vietnamnet newspaper reported, without giving any details on the patient. (Reuters)
Sri Lanka's government on Sunday cut taxes on female sanitary products in a bid to help women and girls unable to afford them because of the country's economic crisis.
President Murmu to visit Mahatma Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad today
- President Droupadi Murmu will start her two-day Gujarat tour on Monday by visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,330 crore at a function in Gandhinagar, according to a state government release.
- This will be her first visit to Gujarat as the President.
- "On the first day of her two-day Gujarat visit, President Murmu will offer prayers at the Gandhi Ashram before taking part in the event in Gandhinagar which will also be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," the state government release said.
- Later in the day, she will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for various projects related to health, irrigation, water supply and port development at GMERS, Gandhinagar, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. (PTI)
Sri Lanka cuts tax on female hygiene products amid economic crisis
- Sri Lanka's government on Sunday cut taxes on female sanitary products in a bid to help women and girls unable to afford them because of the country's economic crisis.
- Even before the downturn last year, many schoolgirls and women in Sri Lanka, like in other poor countries, would stay home when menstruating because they couldn't afford sanitary products.
- President Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said Sunday that customs duties, airport levies and other local taxes on raw materials imported to make female hygiene products was waived with immediate effect.
- Imported pads and tampons will also cost 20 percent less due to a reduction in import duties, Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.
- The tax cut was to "make hygiene products more affordable in view of ensuring hygiene among women and school girls," the statement said. (AFP)
Drone show at India Gate on Gandhi Jayanti
#WATCH | Delhi: A drone show was organised at India Gate on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/0jxTalw3sq— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022
Rising Ebola cases in Uganda
- At least 65 health workers in Uganda have been put under quarantine after getting in contact with Ebola cases, a ministry of health spokesperson said. (IANS)
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Mysuru Karnataka today. The Kerala leg of the Yatra had been completed on Sept 29. pic.twitter.com/z6RTtbX6fw— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU
- Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday night after his health deteriorated, the party said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.
- According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.
- In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life." Read more here.
