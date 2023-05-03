English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 03, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

    Live News: At least eight children, security guard killed by teenage boy in school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia

    Business and Political News Updates: At least eight children and a security guard are dead at a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. A 14-year-old is in custody, CNN reports citing officials.

    • Live News: At least eight children, security guard killed by teenage boy in school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia
      Latest News Today Live Updates: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 03, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

      Sula Vineyards reports Q4 earnings

      Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 14.2 cr Vs Rs 13.5 cr (YoY)

      Revenue up 7.1% at Rs 120 cr Vs Rs 112 cr (YoY)

      EBITDA up 7.3% at Rs 30.7 cr Vs Rs 28.6 cr (YoY)

      Margin at 25.6% Vs 25.5% (YoY)

      (Source: CNBC TV18)

    • May 03, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

      News Alert

      Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was denied exemption from personal attendance in the "Modi Surname case" by the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. He was the accused in a defamation lawsuit brought by Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 03, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

      News Alert

      Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the allocation of stops for the Vande Bharat Express train between Thiruvalla and Tirurin a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

      News Alert

      At 3:21 PM today, Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale: National Seismology Centre

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      The Kerala Story

      In a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, CPI MP Binoy Viswam claims that "the official trailer of the film is nothing but a politically motivated hatred campaign against Kerala and the Muslim community."

      The MP requests that he "launch an inquiry into the false claims made in the film."

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 03, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

      At least eight children and a security guard die at a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia

      At least eight children and a security guard are dead at a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. A 14-year-old is in custody, CNN reports citing officials.

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

      Salaries, skill sets, open roles: Comprehensive guide to building a career in Generative AI

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      Audi begins production of 2 "Make in India" models


      Audi India begins local production of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, India. With this, the VW Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer.

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

      Bengaluru airport's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails first rain test

    • May 03, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

      Dhoni feeling the 'Yellove' in Lucknow


      CSK might be the away team in today's encounter against LSG, but the crowd is cheering only for one man; Mahendra Singh Dhoni

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 03, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      Krunal Pandya to captain Lucknow Super Giants


      Spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya will captain the LSG side against the Chennai Super Kings in the absence of KL Rahul, as the latter is ruled out of the IPL with a hamstring injury he sustained in the fiery encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    • May 03, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      PM Modi's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market