Live News: At least eight children, security guard killed by teenage boy in school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia

Net profit up 5.2% at Rs 14.2 cr Vs Rs 13.5 cr (YoY)
Revenue up 7.1% at Rs 120 cr Vs Rs 112 cr (YoY)
EBITDA up 7.3% at Rs 30.7 cr Vs Rs 28.6 cr (YoY)
Margin at 25.6% Vs 25.5% (YoY)
(Source: CNBC TV18)
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was denied exemption from personal attendance in the "Modi Surname case" by the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. He was the accused in a defamation lawsuit brought by Pradeep Modi in Ranchi.
Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses the allocation of stops for the Vande Bharat Express train between Thiruvalla and Tirurin a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 3:21 PM today, Afghanistan was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale: National Seismology Centre
In a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, CPI MP Binoy Viswam claims that "the official trailer of the film is nothing but a politically motivated hatred campaign against Kerala and the Muslim community."
The MP requests that he "launch an inquiry into the false claims made in the film."
At least eight children and a security guard are dead at a school shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. A 14-year-old is in custody, CNN reports citing officials.
Audi India begins local production of the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, India. With this, the VW Group reiterates its commitment to Make in India and continues to enhance its product offering to meet the ever evolving needs of the discerning Indian luxury customer.
CSK might be the away team in today's encounter against LSG, but the crowd is cheering only for one man; Mahendra Singh Dhoni
MS Dhoni fans in Lucknow ❤️— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) May 3, 2023
📸: Star Sports#CricTracker #IPLonStar #MSDhoni #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/H0jXfkHyJK
Spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya will captain the LSG side against the Chennai Super Kings in the absence of KL Rahul, as the latter is ruled out of the IPL with a hamstring injury he sustained in the fiery encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
𝐊𝐏taan Pandya is ready. 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZVVIaQxRzU— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 3, 2023