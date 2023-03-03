LIVE News: G7 President Japan wishes to 'closely coordinate' with G20 President India, says Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

LIVE News Updates: The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 3
LIVE News Updates: At the Quad meet — consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 3 noted that the Indo-Pacific "is the future". "Our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region — vaccines, humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness," he said. He added that the Quad is not a military group, a sentiment also echoed by Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also called India a "critical power, great power" at the Quad meet.
News Alert: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Gangaram Hospital, condition stable
Congress leader and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team on March 2, as per a health bulletin. She was admitted with fever and is under observation and her condition is stable, the statement added.
Alert:
Reliance will invest in 10 GWrenewable solar energy in Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Raisina Dialogues
Lavrov said Russia is interested in these two great nations (China and India) being friends and "the more they meet, the better". He added that his predecessor took up the initiative to create a India-China-Russia trioka which led to the formation of BRICS (including South Africa and Brazil).
He also took a jab at international politics especially the Quad group (Australia, India, Japan and US) saying that the "so called Indo-Paicific strategy is not for economic purpose, but trying to militarise it". He added: "We never engage in playing any country against any other country but this is unfortunately is being tried by some other outside players in the context of so called Indo- Pacific strategy. The idead promoted by our American friends of ASEAN plus Quad is openly aimed at ruining East Asia Summits. In other words it means East Asia Summits minus China and Russia," he added.
Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at Quad meet:
Hayashi noted that Japan as the G7 President, wishes to "closely coordinate" with G20 President India, adding that Japan "looks forward to working with India to lead responses to global challenges".
- Among the issues, Hayashi said economic security, building existing economic ties and clean energy are key issues that Japan and India can coordinate on.
- In light of the Ukraine-Russia war, strain in global economy and livelihoods has been impacted, Hayashi added that Japan is "keen to discuss ways to respond to key issues such as food, energy security, with international cooperation" with India.
- On the Quad initiative, he said it is "neither an initiative to counter something nor for military cooperation", but looks to "maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific" and is necessary to build free, open international order". (Source: PTI)
G20 Finance Ministers Meet
-External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Sweden Foreign Minister Tobias Billström hold a bilateral meeting in Delhi
- Earlier at the Quad meet, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called India a "critical power, great power"
- Speaking to reporters, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Md. Shahriar Alam said that India deserves a much greater place at the UN. "The UN should address the reform dialogue to include countries like India," he told ANI.
PM Modi: Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model
Noting the employment and investment opportunities presented, PM Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 said that tourist destinations should create their own revenue models.
"Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model. A lot of employment opportunities exist in tourism. 50 tourist destinations should be developed across India. Stakeholders should come up with suggestions to boost tourism," he said.
He also pointed out the lure of weddings as a category and how destination weddings are a trend. Further on trends, he said a vibrant village scheme that supports civil amenities and digital connectivity will help boost tourism to villages. "We have to transform the tourist sector with out-of-the-box thinking and long-term planning," he added. Read full
Gen 3 will be pure EVs, says Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on March 3 Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said the auto major has showcased new models at the Auto Expo and that we can expect further expansion in its PDT basket.
He expects production of next 5 million units to be done in less than 8 years, noting that the company expects single digit growth next year. He further added that FY23 is an exceptionally good year due to pent up demand being released.
On EVs, Chandra said the company is currently on Generation 1 of EVs and will soon start to roll out Gen 2, while Gen 3 will be pure EVs. He added that the semi-conductor crisis was not as bad in FY23 as it was in FY22.
Chandra also noted the company had raised $1 billion a year back and there is possibility of raising funds via either equity or debt route (Source: CNBC-TV18)
Must punish Russia for Ukraine war, say US & Quad allies
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australia, Japan and India counterparts -- aka Quad group -- in a statement on March 3 said that Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity. The Quad also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible". "If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that's a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken said at the Raisina dialogue in Delhi. Read more
G2O Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: Session 2 focuses on amplifying concerns of Global South, countering emerging threats
Apart from challenges around multilateralism, deliberations at Session II of G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting also focused on countering new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism.
G2O Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: Session 2 focuses on amplifying concerns of Global South, countering emerging threats
- Session 2 of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting underway. Discussions focused on contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food & energy security and development cooperation.
- Apart from challenges around multilateralism, deliberations at Session II of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also focused on countering new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism.
- Session 2 also witnessed discussions around amplifying the concerns of the Global South. Ideas on how G20 can pool together efforts to do a global skill mapping were shared. HADR issues were also discussed.
- Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The opportunities to review bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting.
- Dr S Jaishankar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.
Alert: Raisina dialogue 2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be speaking at the Raisina Dialogues from 12:05 PM onwards
Consolidated key remarks of US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken at Raisina dialogue 2023
- The future is Indo-Pacific & our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. #Quad is a critical part of our engagement with the region.
- The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region - vaccines, humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness.
- Quad is not a military group but we are trying to bring together a group of academics, tech community & other stakeholders on how we can collaborate and innovate on emerging technologies.
- Our proposition is to offer positive choices--by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks. We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge.
Consolidated key remarks of Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong at Raisina Dialogue 2023
- We are interested in a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Quad’s focus and our engagement with the Pacific Island countries are aligned with Australia’s interests.
- India is a critical and great power in the region. It is critical to reshape the region. India is a civilisational power and brings a different perspective to the regions’ challenges.
- We are like-minded in our outlook towards the region. I look at Quad as the lighthouse. It is enabling choices through principles & practical work. ASEAN’s centrality is historic & real & our engagement with the region is through ASEAN & Quad.
Sports Update:
- Australia beat India by 9 wickets in the third Test match in Indore.
CEA V Anantha Nageswaran at CCI event
- Regulatory action can end up harming new entrants
- Regulators must seek to enhance fair practices in the sectors they oversee
CEA V Anantha Nageswaran at CCI event
- Key task is to lower entry barriers for newer firms
- Need cooperation between regulators and competition agencies
CEA V Anantha Nageswaran at CCI event
- Excess competition in banking industry can lead to excessive risk-taking.
- Competitive laws must ensure incumbency advantage is not used by firms.
PMI Alert
- India February services PMI of 59.4 highest in 12 years
PMI Alert
- India February services PMI 59.4 versus 57.2 in January.
- India February composite PMI 59.0 versus 57.5 in January.
- S&P Global: India’s service sector in February more than regained growth momentum it lost in January, posting the sharpest expansion in output for 12 years.
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Lot of employment opportunities exist in tourism
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Wedding destinations have huge scope of developing as an ecosystem
- 50 tourist destinations should be developed across India.
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Stakeholders should come up with suggestions to boost tourism
- Wedding destinations emerging as tourism trend
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- 8 lakh foreign tourists have visited in January.
- States need to revisit their tourism policy
- Have to make policies for birdwatching tourists
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model
- Villages are also becoming tourist spots
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Statue of Unity has been visited by 27 lakh
- Tourism sector can get a boost with increase in civil amenities, digital connectivity
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Kashi vishwanath Dham renovation has increased number of tourists to 7 crore
- 15 lakh tourists are now visiting Kedarnath after renovation
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- Himalayan, wildlife, spiritual, heritage, north-east tourism are various facets of the sector.
- In India, tourism spots have been neglected over time.
PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
- We have to transform your tourism sector by out of the box thinking, long term planning.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at Raisina Dialogue
- This is not a military group. We don’t try to exclude anybody. As long as the China abide by international norm & laws then this is not a conflicting issue between China and Quad.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Raisina Dialogue
- For us future is Indo-Pacific...We are rightly focussed on what is happening in Ukraine. If we allow Russia to do what it is doing in Ukraine then that's a messgae to the aggressors everwhere that they may be able to get away with it.
- We (Quad) are now engaged in working together to help countires to deal with humanitarian situations in natural disasters.
- We are working on things that are really critical. This is not a military group.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
- The QUAD is working in 2023 because we have a leadership less burdened by baggage.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at Raisina Dialogue
- India is a critical power, great power in the region that there is no reshaping of the Indo Pacific without India.
- We've seen that India is a civilisational power that brings a different perspective to some of the challenges of these time. (ANI)
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande allegedly attacked by miscreants in Mumbai
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment, said the party.
Quad foreign ministers meet
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, "Good to break bread with my Quad colleagues in Delhi today. Together, we recognize the Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the world in 21st century & are committed to safeguarding its peace, stability, and growing prosperity."
PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' on Friday, officials said.
- PM Modi will address the participants via a video conferencing link.
- At least 50 destinations will be selected through challenge mode and developed as a complete package of tourism. Sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the 'Dekho Apna Desh'.
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: US to send more ammo, folding armoured bridges to Ukraine
- The US is expected to announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine Friday, including for the first time eight armoured vehicles that can launch bridges and allow troops to cross rivers or other gaps, US officials said on Thursday.
- The officials said the total cost of the package will be about USD 400 million and will also include large amounts of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. It comes just a week after the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as Ukrainian forces are preparing for a spring offensive.
US, South Korea to conduct largest combined drills in years
- The United States and South Korea will conduct more than ten days of large-scale military drills this month, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday.
- The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield", will be held from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement released at a briefing in Seoul.
Quad foreign ministers meet
- One of the primary objectives of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
Quad foreign ministers meet
- US secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Taj Palace in Delhi to attend the meet
Delhi govt likely to increase number of revenue districts in city
- The Delhi government is likely to increase the number of revenue districts for better governance and quick redressal of problems of people, officials said on Thursday.
- Officials said a proposal has been floated to increase revenue districts, keeping in mind the increasing population of the city.
- The revenue districts form a crucial cog in the governance wheel as they maintain land revenue records, are involved in social welfare measures like providing pensions, marriage registrations, and survivor certificate.
Post vote counting violence in Meghalaya
- The district administration of West Jaintia Hills has imposed curfew in Sahsniang village in Meghalaya until further orders, as a result of post-vote counting violence.
Quad foreign ministers meet
- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives in Delhi to attend the Meet.
- MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A warm welcome to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to New Delhi for the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting being hosted by India today."
Fire breaks out in slums near Sultanpuri Road, Delhi
- A fire broke out in the slums near Sultanpuri Road in Delhi in the wee hours of March 3.
- AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer of Delhi said, "15 fire tenders present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties reported so far.
- Fire department also said that cooling operation is underway.
Quad foreign ministers meet
- MEA said that the meeting will be an opportunity for the ministers to continue their discussions held at their last meeting in New York in September 2022.
- It said the foreign ministers will also review progress made by Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region.
India to host meeting of Quad foreign ministers today
- India will host a meeting of Quad foreign ministers on Friday that is expected to focus on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
- "The next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers will be hosted by India on March 3 in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
- "The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and will see the participation of foreign ministers of Australia and Japan and the Secretary of State of the United States of America," it said.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!