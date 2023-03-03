LIVE News: G7 President Japan wishes to 'closely coordinate' with G20 President India, says Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

March 03, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Consolidated key remarks of US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken at Raisina dialogue 2023

- The future is Indo-Pacific & our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. #Quad is a critical part of our engagement with the region.

- The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region - vaccines, humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness.

- Quad is not a military group but we are trying to bring together a group of academics, tech community & other stakeholders on how we can collaborate and innovate on emerging technologies.

- Our proposition is to offer positive choices--by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks. We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge.