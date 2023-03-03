English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 03, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

    LIVE News: G7 President Japan wishes to 'closely coordinate' with G20 President India, says Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

    LIVE News Updates: The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 3

    LIVE News Updates: At the Quad meet — consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 3 noted that the Indo-Pacific "is the future". "Our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region — vaccines,

    humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness," he said. He added that the Quad is not a military group, a sentiment also echoed by Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also called India a "critical power, great power" at the Quad meet.

    • LIVE News: G7 President Japan wishes to 'closely coordinate' with G20 President India, says Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi
      PM Modi LIVE at post-budget webinar on developing tourism
      Moneycontrol.com
    • March 03, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

      News Alert: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Gangaram Hospital, condition stable


      Congress leader and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu, Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team on March 2, as per a health bulletin. She was admitted with fever and is under observation and her condition is stable, the statement added.

    • March 03, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

      Alert: 

      Reliance will invest in 10 GWrenewable solar energy in Andhra Pradesh: Mukesh Ambani, CMD of Reliance Industries.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

      Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Raisina Dialogues


      Lavrov said Russia is interested in these two great nations (China and India) being friends and "the more they meet, the better". He added that his predecessor took up the initiative to create a India-China-Russia trioka which led to the formation of BRICS (including South Africa and Brazil).
      He also took a jab at international politics especially the Quad group (Australia, India, Japan and US) saying that the "so called Indo-Paicific strategy is not for economic purpose, but trying to militarise it". He added: "We never engage in playing any country against any other country but this is unfortunately is being tried by some other outside players in the context of so called Indo- Pacific strategy. The idead promoted by our American friends of ASEAN plus Quad is openly aimed at ruining East Asia Summits. In other words it means East Asia Summits minus China and Russia," he added.

    • March 03, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

      Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at Quad meet: 


      Hayashi noted that Japan as the G7 President, wishes to "closely coordinate" with G20 President India, adding that Japan "looks forward to working with India to lead responses to global challenges".
      - Among the issues, Hayashi said economic security, building existing economic ties and clean energy are key issues that Japan and India can coordinate on.
      - In light of the Ukraine-Russia war, strain in global economy and livelihoods has been impacted, Hayashi added that Japan is "keen to discuss ways to respond to key issues such as food, energy security, with international cooperation" with India.
      - On the Quad initiative, he said it is "neither an initiative to counter something nor for military cooperation", but looks to "maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific" and is necessary to build free, open international order". (Source: PTI)

    • March 03, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

      G20 Finance Ministers Meet

      -External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Sweden Foreign Minister Tobias Billström hold a bilateral meeting in Delhi
      - Earlier at the Quad meet, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called India a "critical power, great power"
      - Speaking to reporters, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Md. Shahriar Alam said that India deserves a much greater place at the UN. "The UN should address the reform dialogue to include countries like India," he told ANI.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

      PM Modi: Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model


      Noting the employment and investment opportunities presented, PM Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 said that tourist destinations should create their own revenue models.
      "Every tourist destination should develop its revenue model. A lot of employment opportunities exist in tourism. 50 tourist destinations should be developed across India. Stakeholders should come up with suggestions to boost tourism," he said.
      He also pointed out the lure of weddings as a category and how destination weddings are a trend. Further on trends, he said a vibrant village scheme that supports civil amenities and digital connectivity will help boost tourism to villages. "We have to transform the tourist sector with out-of-the-box thinking and long-term planning," he added. Read full

    • March 03, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

      Gen 3 will be pure EVs, says Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors


      Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on March 3 Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said the auto major has showcased new models at the Auto Expo and that we can expect further expansion in its PDT basket.
      He expects production of next 5 million units to be done in less than 8 years, noting that the company expects single digit growth next year. He further added that FY23 is an exceptionally good year due to pent up demand being released.
      On EVs, Chandra said the company is currently on Generation 1 of EVs and will soon start to roll out Gen 2, while Gen 3 will be pure EVs. He added that the semi-conductor crisis was not as bad in FY23 as it was in FY22.
      Chandra also noted the company had raised $1 billion a year back and there is possibility of raising funds via either equity or debt route (Source: CNBC-TV18)

    • March 03, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

      Must punish Russia for Ukraine war, say US & Quad allies


      US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Australia, Japan and India counterparts -- aka Quad group -- in a statement on March 3 said that Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity. The Quad also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible". "If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it's doing in Ukraine, then that's a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too," Blinken said at the Raisina dialogue in Delhi. Read more

    • March 03, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
    • March 03, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

      G2O Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: Session 2 focuses on amplifying concerns of Global South, countering emerging threats


      - Session 2 of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting underway. Discussions focused on contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food & energy security and development cooperation.
      - Apart from challenges around multilateralism, deliberations at Session II of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting also focused on countering new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism.
      - Session 2 also witnessed discussions around amplifying the concerns of the Global South. Ideas on how G20 can pool together efforts to do a global skill mapping were shared. HADR issues were also discussed.
      - Dr S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The opportunities to review bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting.
      - Dr S Jaishankar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

      Alert: Raisina dialogue 2023


      Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be speaking at the Raisina Dialogues from 12:05 PM onwards

    • March 03, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

      Consolidated key remarks of US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken at Raisina dialogue 2023

      - The future is Indo-Pacific & our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. #Quad is a critical part of our engagement with the region.

      - The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region - vaccines, humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness.

      - Quad is not a military group but we are trying to bring together a group of academics, tech community & other stakeholders on how we can collaborate and innovate on emerging technologies.

      - Our proposition is to offer positive choices--by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks. We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market