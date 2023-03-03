LIVE News: G7 President Japan wishes to 'closely coordinate' with G20 President India, says Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

LIVE News Updates: At the Quad meet — consisting of Australia, India, Japan and the United States — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 3 noted that the Indo-Pacific "is the future". "Our engagements with the region are strongest now. What is happening in Ukraine has global implications, including in this region. The great power of Quad is that it brings together like-minded countries that have common values. We are creating positive choices for the region — vaccines,
humanitarian assistance, maritime domain awareness," he said. He added that the Quad is not a military group, a sentiment also echoed by Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also called India a "critical power, great power" at the Quad meet.