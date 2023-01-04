Live News: Maharashtra power sector employees to go on three-day strike from today

Live News Updates: Some employees and engineers in Maharashtra have announced that they will go on a three-day strike from January 4 to protest against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector.
Night curfew imposed along international borders in Samba, J&K
- The night curfew will be applicable from 9pm to 6am in areas up to 1km from the International Border.
- Appeal to people not to move unnecessarily and carry documents during emergency travel, says Deputy SP, SOG, J&K police.
- The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier.
RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM 'unacceptable' says Tejashwi Yadav
- Taking strong exception to RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh's objectionable remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, party leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the comment was "unacceptable" and tantamount to supporting the BJP.
-"Making such comments against the person who is leading the Grand Alliance government in Bihar is simply supporting the BJP and its policies. Whatever he has said about the CM is highly objectionable," Yadav told reporters.
DMK suspends its two functionaries from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities
- Tamil Nadu's DMK party suspended its two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram from the DMK Youth wing for anti-party activities.
- Praveen and Ekkambaram were arrested by Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered u/s 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of TNPHW ACT, said Police Officials.
- The two DMK functionaries allegedly harassed a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting.
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Power sector employees protest
- The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said on January 3 that power sector employees from other states will also hold protest meetings on January 4 in all state capitals across the country urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene.
Power Distribution in Maharashtra
- Mumbai has multiple distribution companies (discoms) such as Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), BEST and Tata Power, allowing consumers to choose the discom of their choice.
- Torrent power has applied for parallel licences at Kalyan, Vasai, Pune, Nagpur, and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations and also a big chunk in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) near Pune.
- Tata Power has also requested the Maharashtra government that three districts Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed be handed over to them under the public-private partnership model.
Reason for the strike
- Several employees of MSEDCL are on strike from today to protest against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector.
- There were reports that reports that the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) is likely to grant permission to Adani Transmission Ltd for power distribution in Thane-Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Khargar, Taloja and Uran. These areas are currently fed by MSEDCL.
- Although, MSEDCL on Twitter cleared that the strike is done by the Union and not MSEDCL.
Maharashtra power sector employees strike
- Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) assures consumers that in case of power cut, they'll look into the matter and resolved it.
- Replying to a consumer's concern on Twitter whether a strike means 'power cut for three days', MSEDCL replied, "Dear consumer, we regret for the inconvenience. We kindly request you to ignore this kind of message because the strike is gonna done by union not by MSEDCL. If you are facing any issue, you can contact us. We will try to solve your problem as soon as possible."
Maharashtra power sector employees to go on three-day strike from today
- A section of state-run power sector employees and engineers in Maharashtra have announced that they will go on a three-day strike from January 4 to protest against the privatisation of the state’s electricity distribution sector.
- The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said on January 3 that power sector employees from other states will also hold protest meetings on January 4 in all state capitals across the country urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene. The strike may affect power supply in some parts of the state.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!