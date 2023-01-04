Live News: Maharashtra power sector employees to go on three-day strike from today

January 04, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Night curfew imposed along international borders in Samba, J&K

- The night curfew will be applicable from 9pm to 6am in areas up to 1km from the International Border.

- Appeal to people not to move unnecessarily and carry documents during emergency travel, says Deputy SP, SOG, J&K police.

- The prohibitory order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn/rescinded earlier.