Live News: AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

April 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

MC | SpiceJet’s turbulent journey takes interesting turn

After multiple announcements in the past, SpiceJet finally hived off SpiceXpress, its logistics arm, into a separate company. The new company will be known as SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.

While the company talks about SpiceXpress and its customer focus on logistics, this hiving off actually helps SpiceJet more than SpiceXpress. This gives a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore to SpiceJet, since the sale was on slump sale basis and helps the company reduce its negative net worth. At the end of the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), the airline had a negative net worth of Rs 5,800 crore. Read more.