Live News: AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Business and Political News: Carrying placards that read "Manish Sisodia Tujhe Salaam", the protesters raised slogans, such as "Manish Sisodia ko riha karo" (free Sisodia) and "jail ke taale tootenge, Manish Sisodia chootenge".
Indigo Paints acquires 51% stake in Apple Chemie India Private Limited
Indigo Paints also has an option to acquire additional stake in Apple Chemie at the end of 3 years.
UP police deploys two more bomb disposal squads in view of Ram temple construction
MC | SpiceJet’s turbulent journey takes interesting turn
After multiple announcements in the past, SpiceJet finally hived off SpiceXpress, its logistics arm, into a separate company. The new company will be known as SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.
While the company talks about SpiceXpress and its customer focus on logistics, this hiving off actually helps SpiceJet more than SpiceXpress. This gives a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore to SpiceJet, since the sale was on slump sale basis and helps the company reduce its negative net worth. At the end of the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), the airline had a negative net worth of Rs 5,800 crore. Read more.
CJI DY Chandrachud approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC
New guidelines have been authorised by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud for hiring legal interns to help Supreme Court judges with legal research in exchange for a combined salary of Rs 80,000 per month.
The Supreme Court of India has unveiled a new "Scheme for Employing Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment."
UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4 billion entertainment company
A $21.4 billion sports entertainment conglomerate will be formed by the union of WWE and the organisation that oversees Ultimate Fighting Championship.
The UFC and WWE brands will be housed under a new publicly traded company, in which Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. will hold a 51% controlling stake. 49% of the shares will be held by current WWE stockholders.
Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will be in charge of the new company. The new business will have Vince McMahon in the same position as his current one as executive chairman of WWE.
AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
NATO chief says Finland will officially join the military alliance on Tuesday, reports AP.
WhatsApp to soon allow users to lock separate chats
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp will release a new privacy feature on its application that will allow its users to lock their private chats within the app itself.
According to a report published on WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode or fingerprints.
The feature is currently at a testing stage. Once the feature is rolled out, even if a user has his/her WhatsApp platform open and is surrounded by people, nobody can get inside the locked chats until the passcode is mentioned. In addition to chats, the feature will be applicable for audio files, documents and media files that are shared between two users. Read more.
Number of persons arrested by ED in the last five years is 374
The number of persons arrested by ED in the last five years is 374 (as on Feb 28th, 2023). It includes a number of directors of corporates involved in money laundering," saidPankaj Chaudhary, MoS Finance in the written reply in Parliament
He added, "ED has attached properties worth Rs. 33,862.20 cr in major cases of fraud such as Sterling Biotech, fraud committed by companies of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi. Out of which, assets worth Rs 15113.02 cr confiscated &restituted to PSBs."
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets late singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa
"Are governments supposed to protect or perpetrate crime?" Navjot Singh Sidhuremarksas he questions the law & order situation in the state.
Manish Sisodia, Former Deputy CM of Delhi will remain in judicial custody until April 17, a court ordered.
“This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'.In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!” - tweets Rahul Gandhi after Surat Sessions court extends his bail till next hearing on April 13 in defamation case.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leave from Surat Sessions Court after bail extended till next hearing on April 13 in defamation case
No dearth of political will, officers should act against corrupt, however powerful, without hesitation: PM Modi
There is no shortage of political will today to take action against corruption, and officers should do so without holding back, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
Addressinga crowd at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) diamond jubilee celebrations, the prime minister declared that corruption is the biggest barrier to democracy and justice and that the agency's main duty is to rid India of it. He stated that the country's citizens wanted no corrupt to go unpunished.
Surat Sessions Court extends Rahul Gandhi's bail till next date of hearing, April 13 in defamation case.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar receives King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi files appeal in Surat sessions court against his conviction in defamation case.
Russia's top counterterrorism agency says the killing of a military blogger was staged by Ukrainian security agencies, reports AP
Gujarat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file appeal in sessions court against his conviction in defamation case
Live News: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP-led state govt on the murder of cattle trader in Ramnagara
Former Karnataka CM & Congress leader Siddaramaiah slams BJP-led state govt on the murder of cattle trader in Ramnagara, says, "CM Bommai supported moral policing, these communal forces are encouraged by the state built up by CM Basavaraj Bommai"
Live News: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 17
Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17, 2023, in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducts an inspection at LNJP hospital.
Live News: Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily comments on Rahul Gandhi's defamation row
"Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha to be campaign issue for Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections, contribute to defeat of BJP govt in state," says M Veerappa Moily
Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court in CBI's case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. His Judicial custody got over today.
Live News: 'We are doing 'satyagraha' to save the country,' says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Surat
"We trust the judiciary. We are here to show our unity. We are doing 'satyagraha' to save the country. The country is seeing how Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son, Rahul Gandhi is being treated today," says Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Surat
3,641 fresh infections recorded in the country in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 20,219
BJP workers protest after police stopped West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar's vehicle in Hooghly.
Congress workers and leaders protest in Coimbatore,Tamil Nadu against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.
Live News: 'We don’t want any advice from BJP leaders,' says Congress leader DK Shivkumar
"We don’t want any advice from BJP leaders. Rahul Gandhi is our leader, a national leader. We know what to do. Congress party stands by him, the entire nation, party workers are in unity with him, and we will stand like a rock," Karnataka Congress President,DKShivakumar said
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today
Live News:PM Modi speaks at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration inaugration
"I know that the people against whom you are taking action are very powerful, they have been part of the govt & system for years. Even today they are in power in some states, but you (CBI) have to focus on your work, no corrupt person should be spared" says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Live News: PM Modi speaks at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration inaugration
"We started action against black money, benami property on mission mode; besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," says Prime Minister Modi
Live News: PM Modi speaks at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration inaugration
Corruption biggest roadblock to democracy and justice, CBI's key responsibility is to free India from corruption: PM
Live News: PM Modi speaks at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration inaugration
-"Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI,"PM Modi said
- He also talked about CBI's role in nation building and said "Building a developed India not possible without professional and efficient institutions, CBI therefore has a huge responsibility"
Live News: 'CBI has given hope and strength to the common citizen,' says PM Modi at Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI
"CBI has given hope and strength to the common citizen. People hold protests to demand CBI inquiry as CBI has emerged as a brand for justice," PM Narendra Modi at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI said
PM Modi attends the inaugural event of diamond jubilee celebrations of CBI in New Delhi.
Live News: Congress leaders and workers from protest outside the party office in Bengaluru to demand tickets for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections
"There is a lot of demand for our tickets. Tomorrow is the CEC meeting and in the meeting, we will discuss and finalise it. We are getting a survey report and whosoever is the best will get the ticket," says Saleem Ahmed, Working President of Karnataka Congress
At least 5 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district says Police
Live News: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor comments on EAM Jaishankar's “West has a bad habit of commenting on others…” remark
"We need not be so thin-skinned, I think it's very important that as govt we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge EAM Jaishankar to cool a little bit," Shashi Tharoor said
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inside IndiGo bus to further board the flight to Surat. Several other senior Congress leaders accompanying him.
-Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has left for Surat from Delhi's IGI Airport.
-The Congress leader will file an appeal before the Surat Sessions Court against his conviction in a 2019 defamation case later today.
Accused Anil Jaisinghani arrested in Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis, blackmail & extortion case files petition in Bombay High Court & calls arrest illegal. Bombay High Court dismisses the plea of arrested accused Anil Jaisinghani.
Live News: Surat city police deploys force ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance in district court
Given the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Surat district court the Surat city police have deployed the police force wherever there is a possibility of movement. We will also be starting frisking & checking saysSagar Bagmar, DCP Zone-4 Surat
Live News: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu comments on Rahul Gandhi's Defamation row
"No one can pressurise judiciary. We are going to Surat. Congress is the main opposition party and Rahul Gandhi is big leader of our party. This is not a political drama. We stand by him," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said
Live News: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacts to Rahul Gandhi's Defamation row
"They (Congress) are doing a drama to threaten the judiciary. I condemn it. If a court has convicted somebody, then the drama is basically about pressuring. Congress party considers a family above the country," says Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
Congress party workers gather outside District and Sessions Court in Surat in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who will arrive here today to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves his Delhi residence for Surat, to appeal conviction in 2019 Defamation Case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen leaving his Delhi residence around 11 AM today, hewill be going to Surat to appeal against his conviction and two-year- sentence in a defamation case.
Live News: Bombay HC dismisses petition by suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani challenging 'illegal' arrest
Bombay HC dismissed apetition by suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani challenging his 'illegal' arrest in case of alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis
Live News: BJP holds protest outside State Assembly in Bihar over incidents of violence on Rama-Navami
BJP MLAs protest against the state government, outside the state Assembly, over the violence that occurred during Rama Navami in various districts of the state.
Live News: Both Houses of the Parliament adjourned till 2 PM
Both houses of the Parliament have been adjourned after ruckus was witnessed on the floor of the Rajya Sabha after the Opposition demanded a JPC probe into the Adani issue. Parliamentarians paid tribute to late MP Girish Bapat.