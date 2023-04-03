English
    April 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

    Live News: AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Carrying placards that read "Manish Sisodia Tujhe Salaam", the protesters raised slogans, such as "Manish Sisodia ko riha karo" (free Sisodia) and "jail ke taale tootenge, Manish Sisodia chootenge".

    • Live News: AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 03, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

      Indigo Paints acquires 51% stake in Apple Chemie India Private Limited

      Indigo Paints also has an option to acquire additional stake in Apple Chemie at the end of 3 years.

    • April 03, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

      UP police deploys two more bomb disposal squads in view of Ram temple construction

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

      MC | SpiceJet’s turbulent journey takes interesting turn

      After multiple announcements in the past, SpiceJet finally hived off SpiceXpress, its logistics arm, into a separate company. The new company will be known as SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.

      While the company talks about SpiceXpress and its customer focus on logistics, this hiving off actually helps SpiceJet more than SpiceXpress. This gives a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore to SpiceJet, since the sale was on slump sale basis and helps the company reduce its negative net worth. At the end of the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), the airline had a negative net worth of Rs 5,800 crore. Read more.

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

      CJI DY Chandrachud approves fresh guidelines on engaging services of law clerks in SC

      New guidelines have been authorised by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud for hiring legal interns to help Supreme Court judges with legal research in exchange for a combined salary of Rs 80,000 per month.

      The Supreme Court of India has unveiled a new "Scheme for Employing Law Clerk-cum-Research Associates on Short-Term Contractual Assignment."

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

      UFC and WWE combine to create $21.4 billion entertainment company

      A $21.4 billion sports entertainment conglomerate will be formed by the union of WWE and the organisation that oversees Ultimate Fighting Championship.

      The UFC and WWE brands will be housed under a new publicly traded company, in which Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. will hold a 51% controlling stake. 49% of the shares will be held by current WWE stockholders.

      Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will be in charge of the new company. The new business will have Vince McMahon in the same position as his current one as executive chairman of WWE.

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

      AAP stages protest outside BJP office in solidarity with former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

      Carrying placards that read "Manish Sisodia Tujhe Salaam", the protesters raised slogans, such as "Manish Sisodia ko riha karo" (free Sisodia) and "jail ke taale tootenge, Manish Sisodia chootenge".

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

      NATO chief says Finland will officially join the military alliance on Tuesday, reports AP.

    • April 03, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

      WhatsApp to soon allow users to lock separate chats 

      Instant messaging platform WhatsApp will release a new privacy feature on its application that will allow its users to lock their private chats within the app itself.

      According to a report published on WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode or fingerprints.

      The feature is currently at a testing stage. Once the feature is rolled out, even if a user has his/her WhatsApp platform open and is surrounded by people, nobody can get inside the locked chats until the passcode is mentioned. In addition to chats, the feature will be applicable for audio files, documents and media files that are shared between two users. Read more.

    • April 03, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

      Number of persons arrested by ED in the last five years is 374

      The number of persons arrested by ED in the last five years is 374 (as on Feb 28th, 2023). It includes a number of directors of corporates involved in money laundering," saidPankaj Chaudhary, MoS Finance in the written reply in Parliament

      He added, "ED has attached properties worth Rs. 33,862.20 cr in major cases of fraud such as Sterling Biotech, fraud committed by companies of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi. Out of which, assets worth Rs 15113.02 cr confiscated &restituted to PSBs."

    • April 03, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

      Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets late singer Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

      "Are governments supposed to protect or perpetrate crime?" Navjot Singh Sidhuremarksas he questions the law & order situation in the state.

    • April 03, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

      Manish Sisodia, Former Deputy CM of Delhi will remain in judicial custody until April 17, a court ordered.

    • April 03, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

      “This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'.In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!” - tweets Rahul Gandhi after Surat Sessions court extends his bail till next hearing on April 13 in defamation case.

