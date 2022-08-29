Live News Updates | Recent years have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

Business and Political News: He tweeted, "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports. He also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.
Recentyears have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day
He tweeted, "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."
France detects bird flu at duck farm
- The highly pathogenic bird flu, avian influenza, has been detected in a duck farm in France's eastern department of Ain, causing a total of 10,600 ducks culled, French media reported.
- The State services (departmental directorate for the protection of populations) of Ain have highlighted an outbreak of avian influenza due to a strain of the H5N1 virus in a duck farm located in Saint-Nizier-le-Desert, Le Figaro reported, citing the prefecture of the Ain department.
BJP blames SP for allowing twin towers project in Noida
Hours after the twin towers in Noida were razed to the ground, BJP blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the project to come up.
The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary blamed the Samajwadi Party for allowing the 'towers of corruption' to come up in Noida.
In a late-night statement on Sunday, Chaudhary said, "Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection."
New fighting strikes Ukraine, but nuclear power plant still in focus
The world`s attention remained focused on the fate of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant set uncomfortably on the front lines between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
Fears remained high about the state of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Both sides have said it is at risk of a nuclear disaster because of the other sides` attacks. Both deny taking action against the facility, and it is not possible to immediately verify information from either side, dpa news agency reported.
Russian forces occupying the plant said on Sunday that they had to shoot down an armed drone sent by the Ukrainians.
Asia Cup 2022
- We saw Olympics, Paralympics among several others where our sportspersons excelled. Sports should be celebrated. We're celebrating today in over 250 Sports Authority of India centres like a festival: MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik on Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary
- I heartily congratulate team India on their victory, they played so well. We always win against Pakistan but its a game. Losing & winning is part of it, said Pramanik.
