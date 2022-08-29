Live News Updates | Recent years have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

August 29, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports. He also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.