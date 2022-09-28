 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates: Centre declares PFI and any associates unlawful for five years under UAPA

Moneycontrol News
Sep 28, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: "Central Government is of the opinion that it is necessary to exercise its powers under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (37 of 1967) as the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to internal security of the country," read a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

US President Joe Biden

Get real-time updates on the latest headlines and top news from the world as well as India.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #latest news #Latest News Live #Top News Live #top news today
first published: Sep 28, 2022 08:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.