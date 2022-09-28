Live News Updates: Centre declares PFI and any associates unlawful for five years under UAPA
Business and Politics Live Updates: "Central Government is of the opinion that it is necessary to exercise its powers under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (37 of 1967) as the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to internal security of the country," read a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
September 28, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
