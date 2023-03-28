Live News: Atiq Ahmed to be produced in Court today; heavy security outside Umesh Pal's residence

Live News Updates: District Bar Association, Prayagraj said that there will be no hearing of any other cases except the Umesh Pal abduction case today in the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj.
Parliament proceedings
- Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "failure of Modi Govt to investigate opaque overseas investment of nearly Rs 20,000 Crores by offshore companies linked to the Adani's into Adani Group of companies."
- Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
Atiq Ahmed to be produced in Court today, heavy security outside Umesh Pal's residence
- Ahead of the hearing in the Umesh Pal abduction case in MP-MLA court of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday, security was deployed outside his residence.
- District Bar Association, Prayagraj said that the hearing will not be held in any other cases except the Umesh Pal abduction case today in the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj.
Ukraine-Russia crisis
- According to media reports, Ukraine has received first batch of Leopard2 tanks from Germany.
Israeli PM Netanyahu freezes judicial overhaul; urges protesters 'to behave responsibly'
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 27 that he would temporarily freeze his controversial judicial overhaul plans to seek a compromise following unprecedented demonstrations and a general strike that paralysed the nation.
- "One thing I am not willing to accept -- there are a minority of extremists that are willing to tear our country to shreds... escorting us to civil war and calling for refusal of army service, which is a terrible crime," the Israeli Prime Minister said.
Bengal govt forms panel to roll out NEP 2020 in varsities, colleges
- The West Bengal government on March 27 set up a committee consisting of academicians including vice-chancellors of universities to guide the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions on how to implement new curriculum under the New Education Policy 2020.
Ecuador landslide kills at least 7, 23 hurt
- A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ecuador's Andean region killed at least seven people, with 23 people hurt and severalmissing, the country's risk agency said.
- Heavy rains destroyed roads, bridges, and other infrastructure across Ecuador.
- President Guillermo Lasso earlier this month declared a state of emergency in the 14 provinces worst affected by the severe weather and a strong earthquake.
Joe Biden calls Nashville school shooting ‘sick’, renews call for assault weapons ban
- US President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass stronger gun safety legislation — including a renewed assault weapons ban — in the wake of shooting at Nashville, Tennesee, private school.
Three children among others shot dead by ex-student at Tennessee school
- A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on Monday at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee's capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said.
- The motive was not immediately known but the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building, and left behind a "manifesto" and other writings that investigators were examining, Police said.
