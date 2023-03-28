Live News: Atiq Ahmed to be produced in Court today; heavy security outside Umesh Pal's residence

March 28, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Parliament proceedings

- Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the "failure of Modi Govt to investigate opaque overseas investment of nearly Rs 20,000 Crores by offshore companies linked to the Adani's into Adani Group of companies."

- Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs today at Congress Parliamentary Party office in Parliament at 10:30 am to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.