Live News: Huge voter turnout recorded in Nagaland and Meghalaya; 85 percent polling recorded in Nagaland

Live News: Nagaland saw over 85 per cent polling while Meghalaya is not too far behind with 75 per cent voter turnout. All the EVMs are being kept in strong rooms amidst tight security. Counting of votes will be held on 2nd of March.
In Meghalaya, about 75 per cent of over 21 lakh 40 thousand voters cast their vote in yesterday's polling. The poll percentage is likely to go further up as polling went on till late in the evening yesterday at some districts.
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on two-day vist to India
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will be on a two-dayvisit to India from Thursday. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.
The Italian Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, 2023.
Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.
(newsonair)
In Meghalaya, about 75 per cent of over 21 lakh 40 thousand voters cast their vote in yesterday's polling. The counting of votes will be held on the 2nd of March.
A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in Nagaland including four women candidates. CEO V Shashank Shekhar said that three-tier security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the EVMs.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake in Meghalaya's Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Meghalaya's Tura early morning today. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) says the tremors were felt at 6.57 am, 59km north of Tura.
This is the second earthquake in the Northeast states within five hours as an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck the Noney district of Manipur.
Trinamool Congress' Twitter account compromised: Derek O'Brien
Trinamool Congress has claimed that its official Twitter handle had been "compromised."
TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue. The name of the All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter account has been changed to 'Yuga Labs'.
Tipra Motha's Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma dismisses Exit Poll predictions
The exit poll predictions of the Tripura Assembly elections which indicate BJP as the winning party has not convinced Tipra Motha’s Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma as he dismissed the predictions saying, "Only 36 hours are left for India to know who really wins the elections."
Taking a dig at the celebrations, including the bursting of crackers by BJP party functionaries, he said “they would require assistance as they would have spent all their money on them and we will begin to discuss the constitutional solutions.”
Exit Polls: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP predicted to win 21-26 out of the 59 seats in Meghalaya
Meghalaya is likely to witness a close contest, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP predicted to win 21-26 out of the 59 seats, the Matrize survey said.
The survey also predicts Congress to be restricted to 3-6 constituencies, whereas, others, which includes independents and small party candidates, are likely to cumulatively bag 10-19 seats, it further said.
Axis My India also predicted the NPP to emerge as the single-largest party, winning 18-24 seats, followed by the Congress bagging 6-12 and the BJP 4-8.
Exit Polls: BJP-NDPP alliance to cross halfway mark in Nagaland
In Nagaland, the alliance between the BJP and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is likely to win 35-43 of the total 60 seats, as per the Zee News-Matrize exit poll. The Naga People's Front (NPF) is predicted to win 2-5 seats and the Congress 1-3.
ETG exit poll predicted the NDPP to bag 27-33 seats alone, whereas, ally BJP is expected to win 12-16 seats. The NPF is predicted to bag 4-8 assembly segments, it added.
According to Jan Ki Baat, the BJP-NDPP is likely to win 35-45 seats, the NPF 6-10 and others 9-15.
Exit Polls: BJP and its ally IPFT to win 36-45 seats in Tripura
- The India Today-Axis My India survey predicts the BJP and its ally IPFT to win 36-45 seats, which is well above the halfway majority mark of 31 seats.
- The CPI(M)-led Left parties are predicted to win 6-11 seats, whereas, the Congress - which contested in alliance with the Left - is expected to draw a blank, as per the exit poll.
BJP may retain Tripura, Nagaland; NPP likely to remain in power in Meghalaya
All eyes are on the exit polls after the conclusion of Monday's single-phase voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland, and Tripura, where citizens voted on February 16.
The exit polls show that the BJP is tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).
Congress, which earlier was a dominant party in the Northeast, is likely to be wiped out in these three states, according to the exit polls.
UK PM Rishi Sunak negotiates new Northern Ireland deal with European Union
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has struck a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland with hopes of better ties with the European Union and fixing worsening trade woes. A government source told Reuters that Sunak had agreed on the terms with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they met in London.
The new agreement is expected to ease physical checks on goods flowing from Britain to Northern Ireland, and give the province’s lawmakers a say over the EU rules it has to implement under the complicated terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc. London could also set some tax and state aid rules, the report added.
One terrorist killed in J&K's Awantipora encounter
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter carried out by the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in Pulwama district, police said. The bodyof the terrorist is yet to be recovered.
The encounter comes two days after terrorists shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit, a 40-year-old bank ATM guard in yet another targeted killing in Pulwama district. It was the first attack on a member of the minority community in Kashmir this year.
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. Body of the killed terrorist yet to be retrieved. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/2Wl6bIhYZH— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 27, 2023
India is a global strategic partner; have a wide, broad, deep relationship with India: Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson
"India is a global strategic partner of ours. We have a wide, broad, deep relationship with India. There will be a lot on the agenda in the bilateral relationship and in the multilateral engagements he takes part in on the margins of the G20," Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, told reporters at his daily news conference.
This comes along the lines as Secretary of State Tony Blinken is set to attend a host of key conferences including the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. He will also attend a Quad ministerial meeting and hold a bilateral talk with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The inception Meeting of Women20 (W20) will conclude today at Chatrapti Sambhajinagar
Delegates of the W20 group will discuss a major priority topicin two important sessions. There are five priority areas of W20 under India’s presidency which include, women in entrepreneurship, women leadership at the grassroots, bridging the gender digital divide, education & skill development and women & girls as change-makers in climate resilience action.
Established during the Turkish presidency in 2015, W20 (Women 20) is an official engagement group under the G20 having a primary objective to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translated into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments.
Pakistan is still vulnerable to terrorist financing; some madrassas continued to teach extremist doctrine: Report
According to the US Bureau of Counterterrorism's 'Country Reports on Terrorism 2021: Pakistan,' Pakistan’s geographic landscape and porous borders increase its vulnerability to terrorist financing and heighten Pakistan’s risks. "Several terrorist organizations, including UN-listed groups, operated in Pakistan, raising funds through a variety of means including direct support, public fundraising, abuse of non-profit organizations, and through criminal activities," the report added.
The report also adds that despite operating deradicalisation camps offering “corrective religious education,” vocational training, counselling, and therapy, some madrassas continued to teach extremist doctrine. "While the government continued efforts to increase madrassa regulation, some analysts and madrassa reform proponents observed that many madrassas failed to register with the government, provide documentation of their sources of funding, or comply with laws governing acceptance of foreign students," said the report.
After bans from US and European Commission, TikTok faces a ban on Canadian government devices
Following the suit of the US and European Commission, Canada has also banned TikTok from government-issued devices for privacy and security reasons.
According to a statement by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, the Chinese app presents an ‘unacceptable level of risk’ to privacy and security. Tiktok, responding to the development, said it is “curious” about Canada announcing the move “only after similar bans” in the EU and the United States, and without contacting TikTok about the concerns.
Last week, Canadian privacy regulators initiated an investigation into whether TikTok obtained “valid and meaningful consent” on the collection, use and disclosure of personal information.
