Live News: Huge voter turnout recorded in Nagaland and Meghalaya; 85 percent polling recorded in Nagaland

February 28, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni will be on a two-dayvisit to India from Thursday. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

The Italian Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, 2023.

Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

(newsonair)