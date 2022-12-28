Latest News Live updates: 'Blizzard of the century' continues to claim lives in the US, death toll above 60

Latest News Live updates: The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard has risen to 27 in western New York while more than 60 people have lost their lives throughout America. There is a possibility of increasing the number of deaths due to people getting trapped in snowfall in many places, according to the authorities.
Latest News Live updates: Three militants killed in Jammu encounter
Three terrorists travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter” here early today morning, police said.
Police said three terrorists were killed in the encounter after security forces intercepted a truck they were travelling in on the outskirts of Jammu.
"There was suspicious movement of a truck in the area. Police stopped the truck at the check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of police Jammu.
The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They've been neutralised: ADGP Mukesh Singh
Police said the truck has caught fire in the gun battle and fire tenders were called to douse the fire.
Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place (From ANI)
Winter storm in US 2022: Sea of luggage, stranded passengers as Southwest Airlines mass-cancels flights at US airport
- As an aftermath of the US blizzard, thousands of travellers are stranded at the airports travelling back and forth to the US
- Disruptions were likely to continue throughout the week at airports, where cancelled flights caused weary homebound travellers to sleep on floors and wait hours in line for customer service.
- The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend, stranded holiday travellers with thousands of flights cancelled and trapped residents in ice- and snow-encrusted homes.
- Southwest Airlines in the United States cancelled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70 per cent of scheduled flights as the country witnesses massive disruptions in flights due to the fierce winter.
- “The only thing we want is to get home,” said Francis Uba, who was among the frustrated passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Monday, where over 130 flights were cancelled as of that evening.
- "USDOT is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay," Reuters quoted the statement from the US Transportation Department.
- While the airlines cancelled the flights, an added trauma for the passengers was that they had to battle the long waiting hours to get their luggage.
- “People are told find their bags in these piles. Several are in tears,” tweeted Laura Acevedo, a reporter with ABC 10News San Diego.
Latest News Live updates: 'Blizzard of the century' claims more lives in the US
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard has risen to 27 in western New York.
The death toll throughout the country has gone above 60. There is a possibility of increasing the number of deaths due to people getting trapped in snowfall in many places, according to the authorities.
Authorities are recovering dead bodies from cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shovelling snow.
Daily Mirror reported that one person was found frozen to death on his birthday after he was caught outside during the storm.
A 22-year-old woman died over the Christmas weekend after getting stuck in her car for 18 hours in the snow in Buffalo. She was trapped while she was driving home from work.
What is the pre-Christmas blizzard, also known as bomb cyclone or bombogenesis?
- Bomb cyclone or bombogenesis occurs when there is a collision between a warm and a cold one air mass, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
- In a bomb cyclone or bombogenesis, there is a rapid drop in pressure -- at least 24 millibars over 24 hours.
- The bomb cyclone in the US happened when warm air from the Gulf of Mexico collided with the cold arctic air. The pressure drop, in this case, is unprecedented.
- "This has led to the development of extreme storm conditions near the core of the low-pressure system, with particularly harsh conditions," meteorologist Cyrille Duchesne told news agency AFP.
- Climate campaigners say global warming is likely to make bomb cyclones more frequent and intense.
Latest News Live updates: Earthquake strike Nepal and Uttarakhand
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am (IST). Two earthquakes of 4.7 & 5.3 magnitudes respectively strike Nepal’s Baglung between 1 & 2 AM (Local Time), no report of loss of lives & properties was reported
Latest News Live updates: Cold Wave continues to freeze North
- Severe cold wave conditions persist in the national capital and the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 7 degrees Celsius.
- Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C said IMD.
- In Punjab, As per IMD, Amristar is to witness a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum temperature of 15°C with fog/mist in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later.
(From ANI)
Latest News Live updates: UNSC urges Taliban rulers to life restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan
- Condemning the restrictions imposed on women's rights in Afghanistan, The U.N. Security Council has urged Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately.
- The Security Council "reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," it said in a press statement.
- U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to "terrible consequences" of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.
- Taliban authorities have issued a ban on university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities.
- "No country can develop indeed survive socially and economically with half its population excluded," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk said in a statement issued in Geneva.
- "These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders."
- "The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy, the capacity of these NGOs to deliver the essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend," he said.
- On Sunday, NGOs in the Taliban announced that they were suspending their operations in response to the Taliban-run administration's order to stop female employees from working.
- Three NGOs - Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International - said in a joint statement that they were suspending their programmes as they awaited clarity on the administration's order.
- "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the statement said, adding that, without women driving the effort, they would not have reached millions of Afghans in need since August last year.
Latest News Live updates: Russia issues decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to price cap
- According to media reports, Russia has issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to the price cap.
- This is seen as a retaliation against the price cap of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia against Russian crude.
- "The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly are using a price cap," reports quoting the presidential decree said.
- The decree also said that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports.
- The decree will be effective from February 1, 2023, until July 1, 2023.
(Inputs from IANS)
Latest News Live updates: Ukraine must demilitarise or Russian army will do it, warns Sergey Lavrov
- Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia otherwise the Russian army (will) solve the issue, according to a report by AP.
- He asso accused Kyiv and the West of fuelling the war that started with Moscow's invasion.
- His comments also indicate allegations that Ukraine and its Western allies were responsible for the 10-month war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.
- Lavrov reiterated on Tuesday that the West was feeding the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last.
- A day earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview that his government wants a summit to end the war but that he doesn't anticipate Russia taking part.
- Kuleba said Ukraine wants a peace summit within two months with U.N. Secretary-General Antnio Guterres acting as mediator. But he also said that Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before his country directly talks with Moscow.
- Meanwhile, fierce fighting continued on Tuesday in the Russia-claimed Donetsk and Luhansk regions that recently have been the scene of the most intense clashes.
- Heavy battles are also underway around the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said.