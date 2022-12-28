Latest News Live updates: 'Blizzard of the century' continues to claim lives in the US, death toll above 60

December 28, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Latest News Live updates: Three militants killed in Jammu encounter

Three terrorists travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter” here early today morning, police said.

Police said three terrorists were killed in the encounter after security forces intercepted a truck they were travelling in on the outskirts of Jammu.

"There was suspicious movement of a truck in the area. Police stopped the truck at the check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of police Jammu.

The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They've been neutralised: ADGP Mukesh Singh

Police said the truck has caught fire in the gun battle and fire tenders were called to douse the fire.

Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place (From ANI)