Live News: China's violation of existing border pacts 'eroded' basis of ties, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese defence minister Li

April 28, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Over 7,000 people ride on Kochi Water Metro on its second day

The second day of the Kochi Water Metro, a first in the country, on Thursday witnessed a ridership of over 7,000 passengers on its two operational routes here.

The ambitious project of the Kerala government was inaugurated on April 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On April 26, when Kochi Water Metro began commercial operations on a single route -- from Kerala High Court to Vypin -- it received an "overwhelming" response with 6,559 passengers travelling on it.