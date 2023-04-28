Live News: China's violation of existing border pacts 'eroded' basis of ties, Rajnath Singh tells Chinese defence minister Li

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh communicated a clear message stating that China's breach of border agreements has undermined the foundation of the relationship between the two nations. Singh emphasised the importance of resolving all issues related to the border in accordance with existing agreements.
Over 7,000 people ride on Kochi Water Metro on its second day
The second day of the Kochi Water Metro, a first in the country, on Thursday witnessed a ridership of over 7,000 passengers on its two operational routes here.
The ambitious project of the Kerala government was inaugurated on April 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On April 26, when Kochi Water Metro began commercial operations on a single route -- from Kerala High Court to Vypin -- it received an "overwhelming" response with 6,559 passengers travelling on it.
Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal in defamation case on April 29
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal challenging the order of the Surat sessions court declining a stay to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark will now be heard by a new judge of the Gujarat High Court on April 29.
As per the cause list published on Thursday by the High Court, Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak on April 29.
Sudan generals accept new 3-day truce amid Darfur rampage
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said.
The violence came despite a fragile truce between Sudan's two top generals, whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
The mayhem in the Darfur city of Genena pointed to how the rival generals' fight for control in the capital, Khartoum, was spiralling into violence in other parts of Sudan.
The two sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce late Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, has not stopped the fighting but created enough of a lull for tens of thousands of Sudanese to flee to safer areas and for foreign nations to evacuate hundreds of their citizens by land and sea.
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-bound Vande Bharat Express hits cow near Gwalior
The newly-launched Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Gwalior station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday evening, resulting in damage to the train's front portion..
The Rani Kamalapati-bound train (No 20172) hit the cow around 6.15 pm and stopped at the spot for about 15 minutes.
Delhi: Waste collection vehicles to be fitted with GPS devices as part of pilot project
A National Green Tribunal-appointed high-level committee has ordered that a pilot project be started in Delhi's west zone and Dwarka areas to install GPS devices in waste collection vehicles and monitor them.
The first meeting of the committee for monitoring the management and disposal of municipal solid waste, headed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, was held on April 25. The committee was constituted by the NGT in February.
Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston
Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday heading to the US amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman's capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston.
Rajnath Singh to Chinese defence minister Li
Delivering a clear message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that China's violation of border agreements "eroded" the entire basis of ties between the two countries and that all issues relating to the frontier must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.
At a nearly 45-minute meeting with Li, amid the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh, Singh also conveyed to the Chinese defence minister that the development of India-China ties is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the border.