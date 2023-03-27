Live News: This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

March 27, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery

As investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to curb worries over the global banking system, the dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week high.

It had gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank tumbling nearly 9%, but was up 0.078% at 103.060 on Monday.

In light of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week, global banking stocks have been hammered throughout the month.

According to a report released on Friday, the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council described the U.S. banking system as "sound and resilient" despite recent stress on some institutions. However, investors remain cautious.

"Pragmatic action by central banks, governments, and the private sector has thus far been insufficient to allow investors to be confident that the problem is ring-fenced," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.