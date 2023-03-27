Live News: This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Business and Political News Updates: “The Aam Aadmi Party's government has made 28 flyovers in Delhi from 2015-2023. In the coming 2-3 years we will make 29 flyovers. In the last 8 years, we installed water pipelines of over 5,000 km across Delhi,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
He added, “We have created double-capacity water & sewage pipeline. This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi. In this regard, we have allocated Rs 21,000 crores for infrastructure in Delhi.”
Locals protest against the State Government and Administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl, in Kolkata.
SC to hear on April 18, petitions challenging the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case. State of Gujarat and Centre to furnish files pertaining to remission on the date.
Explained | The widespread protests against Netanyahu’s polarising right-wing government in Israel
The ongoing protests in Israel intensified on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant for asking him to halt his controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system.
The Netanyahu government plans to allow a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset (Israeli parliament) to override supreme court rulings and allow politicians to appoint justices to the bench, a process that is now carried out by a committee of nine experts.
Protests in the country began in early January after the government announced plans to reform the judicial system. Since then, more and more Israelis have joined agitations against the move across the country. Read more.
Congress isn't letting the house run and is trying to mislead people by making statements: Piyush Goyal
“Today Congress' people came in black clothes into the House. Do they want to disrespect the law, were they justifying the remarks regarding OBCs or this protest was against SC,” remarks Piyush Goyal, BJP.
UP CM reviews Covid, influenza situation; asks officials to conduct mock drills in hospitals
At a high-level meeting with authorities on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Covid-19 and influenza situation and gave them the order to locate Covid-dedicated hospitals in all 75 districts.
The chief minister gave instructions for officials to conduct practise drills at hospitals all around the state on April 11 and 12. He urged the authorities to check that the ventilators issued to hospitals and medical schools are operational as well as all the oxygen plants in the state.
"Uddhav Thackeray faction decides not to attend the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today because Rahul Gandhi said that I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi," Sanjay Raut to ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties for a meeting tonight at his residence in Delhi.
India reports 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest jump in 5 months; death count stable
With 1,900 Covid 19 cases and seven deaths reported on March 25, the highest such jump since October 28 (or the highest jump infive months),with Mumbai and Delhi reporting higher positivity rates. Moreover, the cases are constantly witnessing a steady rise for the past two weeks.
The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting to prepare the country in case of a relapse, with the Union Health Ministry calling for a nationwide mock drill across government hospitals on April 10 and 11.
Live News: Two killed and eight wounded in traffic accident in Afghanistan
At least two people were killed and eight more were wounded in a traffic accident in Shahristan district, Daikundi province, on Monday morning, said Ali Jawed, a spokesman for security command. He said the victims were members of one family, according to Afghanistan's TOLO news
Live News: 'He can never be Savarkar. He's not even a Gandhi...' says BJP MP Pankaja Munde
"Rahul Gandhi said he is not Savarkar. He can never be Savarkar. He's not even a Gandhi...The dirt of anarchy being spread by Rahul Gandhi - he is not Rahul Gandhi but 'Rahul gandagi'. He is taking the country towards dirt," BJP MP Poonam Mahajansaid
Maharashtra BJP MPs protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar.
Live News: The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023 considered and returned from Rajya Sabha
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2023 considered and returned from the Rajya Sabha. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid the din. The Bill aims to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2023-24.
Rajya Sabha approves Finance Bill 2023
Live News: Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 11am on 28th March
Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha raise slogans demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. House adjourned to meet again at 11am on 28th March
Live News: Indian Youth Congress workers detained by Police for protesting Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Indian Youth Congress protested in Delhi today over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. They were later detained by the Police.
Umesh Pal's wife demands a death sentence for Atiq Ahmed. The former Samajwadi MP will be produced before a Prayagraj court tomorrow in connection with a kidnapping case.
Live News:'This government is not intended at giving justice to anyone'says SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav
"It's a legal process underway. This government is not intended at giving justice to anyone, it is looking for votes in everything," says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Atiq Ahmed case.
"LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' exposed? Prime Minister, no investigation, no answer! Why so much fear?" tweets Rahul Gandhi
Two people have died so far in the fire incident at an electronics and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri (E)
Maharashtra BJP MPs tostage a protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar.
Live News:Supreme Court tags BRS MLC K Kavitha's plea, matter listed for hearing after three weeks
Supreme Court tags BRS MLC K Kavitha's plea, saying as per norms a woman can't be summoned for questioning before ED in office & her questioning should take place at her residence, with other similar petitions. Matter listed for hearing after three weeks.
Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in parliamentary response that "there is no proposal to introduce a separate budget for agriculture"
Live News: President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kolkata
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kolkata for a two-day visit of the state. State's Governor CV Ananda Bose and minister Firhad Hakim received her.
Live News: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament premises
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Our message is-Save democracy & Constitution. If you take law into hands,democracy will be ruined & nobody would have freedom of speech. Adani has become a tall figure. Why is Govt silent? He earned money illegally. We want JPC."
Live News: Delhi HC directs Delhi Police to constitute a joint task force with UP police to tackle sand-mafia
Delhi High Court directed Delhi Police to constitute a joint task force with UP police to monitor and stop the illegal sand mining in River Yamuna in Alipur area. HC also expressed its concern over rampant illegal sand mining in the river. HC has also called for a status report.
Live News: 'Flight service from Amritsar to Gatwick, England has been started' says Civil Aviation Minsiter Jyotiraditya Scindia
"Flight service from Amritsar to Gatwick, England has been started. This will open the doors of development not only for people of Punjab but the country. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Punjab has seen massive development," Civil Aviation Minsiter Jyotiraditya Scindia said
Live News: "It seems a big conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop Delhi govt's free electricity scheme" says Delhi minister Atishi
-Questions being raised about LG's 'nexus' with power discoms, says Delhi minister Atishi Marlena
-Files pertaining to free electricity not being shown to CM and power minister. It shows something is amiss says Delhi minister Atishi
Live News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia comments on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's reported "coward" remark
"Prime Minister who took India to new heights, if some people have to say these things about him then the public will give them a befitting reply just like they have done before," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said
Live News: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pulls no punches commenting on Rahul Gandhi
"You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they
are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar," says Hardeep Singh Puri, addressing Rahul Gandhi's
Live News: "He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name" says Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut
"Wrong statement. He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Veer Savarkar," Sanjay Raut said commenting on Rahul Gandhi's "My name isn't Savarkar & Gandhi never apologises" remark
Live News:'Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them' says Union Minister Anurag Thakur
"Rahul Gandhi continuously insulted the OBC community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order. Why are they creating this drama now? He can never be Savarkar as Savarkar never went on a foreign tour for 6 months," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said
Live News: :INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament premises
"Opposition parties will continue to protest against Modi government, because these are the black days of democracy," says Congress leader Kharge
Live News:INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament premises
"Modi government was scared of Rahul Gandhi and pressured speaker to disqualify him from Lok Sabha" says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Live News: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament premises
"Rahul Gandhi gave speech at Kolar in Karnataka, but case against him was registered in Gujarat because of favourable government" Mallikarjun Kharge said
Live News: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament premises
"Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn't bow," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said
Live News: INC President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses media amid protests in Parliament over JPC Probe and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
'18 opposition parties have been demanding joint parliamentary committee probe into Adani issue, but government is scared of it,' says Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge
PM Modi holds key meet with top ministers in Parliament
Live News: Protests erupt inside Parliament premises
Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs are protesting against the Adani issue and allegingmisuse of ED against opposition members.
Live News: SC agrees to hear plea by Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal against his disqualification
A plea by Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal against his disqualification not being withdrawn despite obtaining a stay on his conviction in an attempt to murder case was mentioned in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear it tomorrow
Live News: Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Leaders of Mahagathbandhan stage a protest march in Patna, sporting black bands, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.
Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned after opposition MPs protested over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of the Parliament.
Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs held a meeting with other opposition members over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification
SC holds that a borrower has the right to be heard before the banks classify his account as fraud. According to SC, principles of natural justice must be read into the RBI’s master circular on fraud
First Citizen Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank deposits: Report
A statement from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation states that First Citizens Bank & Trust has agreed to buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators after a run on the lender.
The total assets of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association were $167 billion as of March 10, and the total deposits were $119 billion.
Approximately $72 billion of its assets were purchased at a discount of $16.5 billion in the transaction.
The FDIC will dispose of approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets in the receivership.
Approximately $20 billion has been lost by the Deposit Insurance Fund as a result of Silicon Valley Bank's failure.
Gangster Atiq Ahmed's convoy halts briefly in MP's Shivpuri district on way to Prayagraj
The convoy of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being escorted by the Uttar Pradesh police halted briefly in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on early Monday morning on its way to Prayagraj, a senior official said. The carcade entered MP from the Rajasthan border, he said. "The convoy halted briefly in Shivpuri district (more than 300 km from Bhopal) at around 8 AM. It will reach Jhansi, bordering Shivpuri district, in Uttar Pradesh soon," the official said. The gangster is being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad by the Uttar Pradesh police for a court case. On Sunday, a team of Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail and left the premises with Ahmed amid tight security at around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities, officials had said. Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019. He was shifted there following a Supreme Court after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault on a real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in prison in UP.
A Supreme Court lawyer files a complaint with Delhi Police against Pro-Khalistani protesters who are protesting at Indian Embassy, in Washington, USA. The complainant lawyer requests Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against them and take strict action by revoking their passport as per law.
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier: Report
While the United States moved an aircraft carrier strike group to neighbouring waters for military exercises with the South, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters. Joint Chiefs of Staff said the two missiles were fired from a western inland area south of Pyongyang from 7:47 to 8 a.m. and traveled around 370 kilometers (229 miles) before landing at sea. Japan's military said the missiles flew on an “irregular” trajectory and reached a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) before landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. North Korean solid-fuel missiles, modeled on Russia's Iskander mobile ballistic system, have been described earlier by Japan as maneuverable in low-altitude flight in order to evade South Korean missile defenses.
Sushma Swaraj's daughter appointed co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal cell: Report
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, as co-convenor of the Delhi State Legal Cell.
Bhansuri's appointment will come into effect immediately, according to Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.
Sachdeva expressed her hope that she would strengthen the BJP in a letter she issued on Friday.
The BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were thanked by Bansuri for the appointment.
Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery
As investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to curb worries over the global banking system, the dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week high.
It had gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank tumbling nearly 9%, but was up 0.078% at 103.060 on Monday.
In light of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week, global banking stocks have been hammered throughout the month.
According to a report released on Friday, the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council described the U.S. banking system as "sound and resilient" despite recent stress on some institutions. However, investors remain cautious.
"Pragmatic action by central banks, governments, and the private sector has thus far been insufficient to allow investors to be confident that the problem is ring-fenced," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.