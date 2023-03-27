 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

Business and Political News Updates: “The Aam Aadmi Party's government has made 28 flyovers in Delhi from 2015-2023. In the coming 2-3 years we will make 29 flyovers. In the last 8 years, we installed water pipelines of over 5,000 km across Delhi,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

 

 

March 27, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

“The Aam Aadmi Party's government has made 28 flyovers in Delhi from 2015-2023. In the coming 2-3 years we will make 29 flyovers. In the last 8 years, we installed water pipelines of over 5,000 km across Delhi,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

He added, “We have created double-capacity water & sewage pipeline. This year’s budget will be a major push to the infrastructure in Delhi. In this regard, we have allocated Rs 21,000 crores for infrastructure in Delhi.”

March 27, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

News Alert

Locals protest against the State Government and Administration over the death of a 7-year-old girl, in Kolkata.

March 27, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

News Alert

SC to hear on April 18, petitions challenging the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case. State of Gujarat and Centre to furnish files pertaining to remission on the date.

March 27, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Explained | The widespread protests against Netanyahu’s polarising right-wing government in Israel

The ongoing protests in Israel intensified on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant for asking him to halt his controversial plan to overhaul the judicial system.

The Netanyahu government plans to allow a simple majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset (Israeli parliament) to override supreme court rulings and allow politicians to appoint justices to the bench, a process that is now carried out by a committee of nine experts.

Protests in the country began in early January after the government announced plans to reform the judicial system. Since then, more and more Israelis have joined agitations against the move across the country. Read more.

March 27, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Congress isn't letting the house run and is trying to mislead people by making statements: Piyush Goyal

“Today Congress' people came in black clothes into the House. Do they want to disrespect the law, were they justifying the remarks regarding OBCs or this protest was against SC,” remarks Piyush Goyal, BJP.

March 27, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

UP CM reviews Covid, influenza situation; asks officials to conduct mock drills in hospitals

At a high-level meeting with authorities on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Covid-19 and influenza situation and gave them the order to locate Covid-dedicated hospitals in all 75 districts.

The chief minister gave instructions for officials to conduct practise drills at hospitals all around the state on April 11 and 12. He urged the authorities to check that the ventilators issued to hospitals and medical schools are operational as well as all the oxygen plants in the state.

March 27, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

News Alert

"Uddhav Thackeray faction decides not to attend the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence today because Rahul Gandhi said that I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi," Sanjay Raut to ANI

March 27, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

News Alert

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties for a meeting tonight at his residence in Delhi.

March 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

India reports 1,900 Covid-19 cases, highest jump in 5 months; death count stable

With 1,900 Covid 19 cases and seven deaths reported on March 25, the highest such jump since October 28 (or the highest jump infive months),with Mumbai and Delhi reporting higher positivity rates. Moreover, the cases are constantly witnessing a steady rise for the past two weeks.

The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting to prepare the country in case of a relapse, with the Union Health Ministry calling for a nationwide mock drill across government hospitals on April 10 and 11.

March 27, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Live News: Two killed and eight wounded in traffic accident in Afghanistan

At least two people were killed and eight more were wounded in a traffic accident in Shahristan district, Daikundi province, on Monday morning, said Ali Jawed, a spokesman for security command. He said the victims were members of one family, according to Afghanistan's TOLO news