Latest News Today Live Updates: Biden administration sees India as an important partner of choice for US

January 27, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

IMF team to visit Pakistan by January end for talks on 9th review

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday announced that its delegation will visit cash-strapped Pakistan next week to pave the way for the release of the next tranche of its assistance package after the country has restored the market-based exchange rate.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme during Imran Khan's government in 2019, which increased to USD 7 billion last year. The programme's ninth review is currently pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18 billion.

According to official sources, the IMF team would be in Islamabad from January 31 to February 9 to hold talks with the officials over the implementation of the conditions attached to the assistance package.