Live News: Voting for assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland underway amid tight security

Latest News Live: In Meghalaya, its a a multi-cornered contest. BJP had won two seats in 2018, but managed to form together a government with NPP. However, this time the party has fielded candidates on 60 seats after a rift with Conrad Sangma’s party over allegations of corruption.

In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates. It’s a direct contest between the NDPP- BJP alliance against former ruling party Naga People's Front.