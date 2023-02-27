Live News: Voting for assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland underway amid tight security

Live News Updates: In Meghalaya, polling underway in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.
Latest News Live: In Meghalaya, its a a multi-cornered contest. BJP had won two seats in 2018, but managed to form together a government with NPP. However, this time the party has fielded candidates on 60 seats after a rift with Conrad Sangma’s party over allegations of corruption.
In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates. It’s a direct contest between the NDPP- BJP alliance against former ruling party Naga People's Front.
Congress says committed to 33% reservation in legislatures, Parliament for women
- The Congress has said it is committed to 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures and Parliament, promising that it would strive to pass the legislation -- ensuring that it is an "inclusive reservation" -- to see young women from the backward, Dalit and tribal communities are elected.
- "The cruelly raped Bilkis Bano is still fighting for justice and the young Dalit women raped and murdered in Kathua, Unnao, Hathras and in other places are fighting the arduous battle for justice and to smash the impunity our society offers to people who indulge in sexual violence on minority and oppressed women," the party resolution said.
India's G20 presidency: Two day W20 inception meet in Aurangabad
- The two-day W20 (Women 20) inception meeting as part of Indias presidency of the G20 forum will take place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra from Monday, officials said.
- Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and womens economic empowerment, a release earlier said.
Give change a chance: Congress chief Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters
- Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
- "Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.
Nagaland elections
- Voters turn out in large numbers to cast their votes in Shamator district of Nagaland in Assembly elections
Bangladesh economy
- Bangladesh's National Board of Revenuewithdrew import duty on both raw and refined sugar in order to enable consumers to get it at reduced rates.
PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.
- He tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today."
Arrest warrant issued for rapper Kodak Black in Florida
- A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.
- The warrant was issued Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, according to records.
False allegations levelled against me, not worried about staying in jail: Sisodia's message to Delhiites
- "I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to Delhiites before he left for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday.
- He was arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.
North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agricultural improvement, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that the countrys chronic food insecurity is getting worse.
- During a high-level meeting of the ruling Workers Party that began Sunday, senior party officials reviewed last years work under state goals to accomplish rural revolution in the new era, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
Meghalaya elections
- Amit Shah appeals voters to elect a corruption free government.
- He tweeted, "As Meghalaya goes to vote today, I would appeal to the voters to elect a corruption-free government in the state. Clean governance will ensure that government schemes reach the poorest of the poor and bring about prosperity in their lives. Come out and vote in large numbers."
Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children
- At least 59 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, authorities said.
- The vessel, which sailed from Turkey and was carrying people from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries, sank in rough seas before dawn near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
- The incident reopened a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently-elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
Nagaland Elections
- In Nagaland, over 13 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates. It’s a direct contest between the NDPP- BJP alliance against former ruling party Naga People's Front.
Nagaland Elections
- Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls began at 7 am on Monday, with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, officials said.
- The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Meghalaya Elections
- In Meghalaya, its a a multi-cornered contest. BJP had won two seats in 2018, but managed to form together a government with NPP. However, this time the party has fielded candidates on 60 seats after a rift with Conrad Sangma’s party over allegations of corruption.
Meghalaya Elections
- In Meghalaya, polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies at 7 am on Monday as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.
Meghalaya and Nagaland Elections
- Voting for assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland begins
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!