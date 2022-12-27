Latest News Live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks India’s help with ‘peace formula’

Latest News Live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula." The phone call comes during the time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Russia.
Latest News Live updates: Cold wave grapples Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana And Punjab; yellow alert in Delhi
-Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.
- Dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan, IMD said.
- Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next few days. Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.0°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C today morning.
- The minimum temperature was at the season's lowest, about 3 degrees below normal.
- "Cold Day/Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," the IMD had said in a bulletin at 3.30 pm yesterday.
Latest News Live updates: Moscow issues ultimatum to Kyiv: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide
- Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, has issued an ultimatum to Ukraine which demands certain proposals to be fulfilled by Ukraine.
- "Surrender territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue," the ultimatum stated.
- This comes a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks with Ukraine via diplomatic channels.
- Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin’s offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.
- Kyiv says it will fight until Russia withdraws.
Russia-Ukraine War Update
- As the war entered its 11th month, Russian forces are engaged in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine.
- On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow’s strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address on Monday, said that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was “difficult and painful” and required all of the country’s “strength and concentration”.
- He said that as a result of Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nearly nine million people were without electricity. That figure amounts to about a quarter of Ukraine’s population.
Latest News Live updates: Ukraine to call for veto-wielding Russia’s removal from UN Security Council
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country is planning to call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
- “Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?” he said, speaking late Sunday during a national television marathon.
- "Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN ... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," he added.
- In his statement, he also alleged that Russia had illegally occupied "the seat of the U.S.S.R. in the UN Security Council" since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.
What is a veto in UNSC?
- The five permanent members of the powerful 15-seat Security Council have veto power that can block any resolution.
- All five permanent members have exercised the right of veto at one time or another. If a permanent member does not fully agree with a proposed resolution but does not wish to cast a veto, it may choose to abstain, thus allowing the resolution to be adopted if it obtains the required number of nine favourable votes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula."
“I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished him a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN." Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
The Indian government issued a statement stating that the Indian government said in a statement that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office also released an official statement about the telephone conversation and said, “The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year".
India's G20 Presidency
India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.
