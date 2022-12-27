Latest News Live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks India’s help with ‘peace formula’

December 27, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

Latest News Live updates: Cold wave grapples Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana And Punjab; yellow alert in Delhi

-Dense to very dense fog is very likely in many pockets of Punjab and in a few pockets over Haryana and Chandigarh in the next 24 hours.

- Dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan, IMD said.

- Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next few days. Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.0°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C today morning.

- The minimum temperature was at the season's lowest, about 3 degrees below normal.

- "Cold Day/Severe Cold Day Conditions very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Rajasthan and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th December 2022," the IMD had said in a bulletin at 3.30 pm yesterday.