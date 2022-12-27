Latest News Live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks India’s help with ‘peace formula’

December 27, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

Latest News Live updates: Moscow issues ultimatum to Kyiv: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide

- Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, has issued an ultimatum to Ukraine which demands certain proposals to be fulfilled by Ukraine.

- "Surrender territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue," the ultimatum stated.

- This comes a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks with Ukraine via diplomatic channels.

- Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin’s offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

- Kyiv says it will fight until Russia withdraws.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

- As the war entered its 11th month, Russian forces are engaged in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine.

- On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow’s strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address on Monday, said that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was “difficult and painful” and required all of the country’s “strength and concentration”.

- He said that as a result of Russia’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure nearly nine million people were without electricity. That figure amounts to about a quarter of Ukraine’s population.