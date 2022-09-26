Live News Updates | Rajasthan Political Crisis: AICC observers to visit Delhi today, submit report to top leadership

Business and Political Live Updates: Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership, next step will be decided after the discussion with the high Command say sources.
Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
September 26, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis | BJP's take
September 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Bhadaj Bridge in Ahmedabad
September 26, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday
September 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Update: Active Covid cases in the country decline to 43,415
September 26, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Activist Sandeep Pandey, 3 others detained in Gujarat ahead of foot march planned in support of Bilkis Bano
September 26, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats
September 26, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis
September 26, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024 says Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
September 26, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Italy elections: Right wing, led by Giorgia Meloni, wins election, exit polls say
September 26, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce his new political party today
September 26, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Navratri | Day 1
September 26, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
September 26, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST
Ishaq Dar set to be Pakistan's next Finance Minister
September 26, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST
Person who has support of MLAs will be next CM: Rajasthan minister
September 26, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot loyalists submit their resignation to Speaker over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM
September 26, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST