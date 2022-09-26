 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates | Rajasthan Political Crisis: AICC observers to visit Delhi today, submit report to top leadership

Moneycontrol News
Sep 26, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Both AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken will come to Delhi today and submit the report to the top leadership, next step will be decided after the discussion with the high Command say sources.

Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

September 26, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Rajasthan Political Crisis | BJP's take

September 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Bhadaj Bridge in Ahmedabad

September 26, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his birthday

September 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Update: Active Covid cases in the country decline to 43,415

September 26, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Activist Sandeep Pandey, 3 others detained in Gujarat ahead of foot march planned in support of Bilkis Bano 

September 26, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats

September 26, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Rajasthan Political Crisis

September 26, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024 says Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

September 26, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Italy elections: Right wing, led by Giorgia Meloni, wins election, exit polls say

September 26, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce his new political party today