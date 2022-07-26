Live News - Parliament Monsoon Session proceedings to begin at 11am

Live News: Moneycontrol's live coverage of Monsoon Session of Parliament, monkeypox cases in India, schools job scams in Kolkata, Ukraine Russia war, Gujarat Hooch tragedy, weather updates, commonwealth games, and more. All under a single platform.
Kargil Vijay Diwas
The entire nation is bowing down to the valour and victory of the Indian Army. Through Kargil Vijay Diwas we remember their sacrifices with a sense of gratitude: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi in Drass, Kargil.
(ANI)
Gujarat: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to offer prayers at Somnath temple
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and interact with traders in Rajkot on Tuesday during his third visit to Gujarat where elections are due this year.
- The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached Gujarat on Monday evening. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Somnath in the state's Gir Somnath district before holding a town hall in Rajkot city.
- After his visit to Ahmedabad and Surat this month, his focus is now on the Saurashtra region, which accounts for around 50 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state.
KargilVijay Diwas symbol of extraordinary valour of armed forces: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. Find More
PM Modi to visit GIFT International Financial Services Centre on July 29 - Lay Foundation of IFSCA
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India's maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), on July 29, 2022.
- The Prime Minister's Office informed that the Prime Minister, during his visit, will lay the foundation stone of the Headquarters Building of the International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in International Financial Services Centers (IFSCs) in India.
- The headquarters building of IFSCA has been conceptualized as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading International Financial Centre.
Hoochclaims ten lives in 'dry' Gujarat, 20 admitted in hospitals; ATS joins probe
- At least ten persons died and 20 others were admitted to different hospitals after consuming spurious liquor in Botad district of Gujarat, officials said on Monday night.
- Some of the patients are in critical condition, they said. Police have detained a few persons and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation.
- While two persons died in the morning, another five lost their lives while undergoing treatment during the day, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia had said.
- Three more persons died later during treatment, officials said on Monday late at night.
- "As per our information, five persons from the Botad district and five from two villages of nearby Dhandhuka taluka of the Ahmedabad district have died so far.
- At least 20 persons are still under treatment at different hospitals, mostly at Sir Takhtsinhji hospital in Bhavnagar. Some of them are critical," Botad Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela told reporters on Monday late at night.
(PTI)
Zelenskyy denounces Russia's "overt gas war" against Europe
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday denounced Russia's "overt gas war" against Europe and urged them to boost sanctions against Moscow.
- "Even despite the concession regarding the Nord Stream turbine, Russia is not going to resume gas supplies to European countries, as it is contractually obligated to do. All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
- "This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe -- this is exactly how it should be perceived," he added.
(ANI)
SSC Scam
WB | Partha Chatterjee's health is stable. Medical reports have come, and it's fine. A thorough examination of him was done. Though he had some problems, he didn't need to be admitted to the hospital, he's being monitored closely: Dr Tushar Kanti Patra, SSKM Hospital, Kolkata
(ANI)
Joe Biden says Donald Trump lacked 'courage to act' during January 6 riot
- President Joe Biden decried his predecessor for failing to try and stop last year's deadly mob attack on the Capitol, saying Monday that “ Donald Trump lacked the courage to act” as hours of “medieval hell” unfolded.
- “Every day we rely on law enforcement to save lives. Then, on Jan. 6, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy," Biden said in a prerecorded speech to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives' annual conference in Orlando, Florida. Find More Here
AAPaccuses LG admin of allowing BJP to retain govt accommodation in JK
- Senior AAP leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh Monday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of allowing some BJP leaders to retain government bungalows despite the dissolution of assembly in 2018.
- He alleged not only were these leaders allowed to retain the estates department bungalows but several of them had been permitted to stay without any rent.
- "Despite the assembly having been dissolved in 2018, the bureaucrats had allowed the BJP leaders to retain the government mansions including ministerial bungalows in defiance of the SOPs and in blatant circumvention of the orders of the High Court," Singh said.
(PTI)
BillGates gave away another $6 billion in bid to get off world’s richest people list
Bill Gates gave away shares worth $6 billion this week in his bid to get off the list of world’s richest people. The Microsoft co-founder is still the world’s fifth richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, despite his massive donation to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that Gates donated close to $5.2 billion worth of stock in Canadian National Railway Co to his foundation. He also gave away $995 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. to his charitable foundation, reports Business Insider. Read More
SSC Scam|
WB Minister Partha Chatterjee left for Kolkata after being discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. Partha Chatterjee has arrived in Kolkata and will now be taken to CGO complex.
