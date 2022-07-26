Live News - Parliament Monsoon Session proceedings to begin at 11am

July 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Gujarat: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to offer prayers at Somnath temple

- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and interact with traders in Rajkot on Tuesday during his third visit to Gujarat where elections are due this year.

- The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached Gujarat on Monday evening. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Somnath in the state's Gir Somnath district before holding a town hall in Rajkot city.

- After his visit to Ahmedabad and Surat this month, his focus is now on the Saurashtra region, which accounts for around 50 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state.