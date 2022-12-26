Latest News Live updates: Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine, Kyiv voices doubts

December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

The world economy is headed for a recession in 2023 amid rate hikes: Research

- According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, The world faces a recession in 2023 higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause a number of economies to contract, Bloomberg reported.

- The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022 but will stall in 2023 as policy makers continue their fight against soaring prices, the British consultancy said in its annual World Economic League Table.

- The report added that, “The battle against inflation is not won yet. We expect central bankers to stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs. The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come.”

- The CEBR takes its base data from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook and uses an internal model to forecast growth, inflation and exchange rates.

What else does the report predicts?

- India will become the third $10 trillion economy in 2035 and the world’s third largest by 2032

- The UK will remain the world’s sixth largest economy, and France seventh, over the next 15 years but Britain is no longer set to grow faster than European peers due to “an absence of growth-oriented policies and the lack of a clear vision of its role outside of the European Union.”

- Emerging economies with natural resources will get a “substantial boost” as fossil fuels play an important part in the switch to renewable energy

- The global economy is a long way from the $80,000 per capita GDP level at which carbon emissions decouple from growth, which means further policy interventions are needed to hit the target of limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.