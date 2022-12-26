Latest News Live updates: Vladimir Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine, Kyiv voices doubts
Latest News Live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered the deadliest European conflict since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. However, while its almost a year that the war is still underway, Kremlin says it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its territory.
December 26, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Tamil Nadu health minister announced some Covid protocols
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated on Sunday, amid an uptick in coronavirus infections abroad, that Tamil Nadu has never announced any relaxation in adhering to COVID-19 proper behaviour and that it is safe to wear a mask in crowded places.
December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Russia bombards Ukraine with missiles on Christmas right after Putin 'ready for negotiations'
- Russian missiles rained over Ukraine on Christmas, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to hold talks with the Zelenskyy-led country.
- "We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
- According to Ukraine's top military command, more than 10 rocket attacks hit the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, as Russia continued shelling over 25 towns along the Kupiansk-Lyman frontline.
- Meanwhile, Putin on Sunday said he didn't think the geopolitical conflict with the West was approaching a dangerous level.
December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
The world economy is headed for a recession in 2023 amid rate hikes: Research
- According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, The world faces a recession in 2023 higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause a number of economies to contract, Bloomberg reported.
- The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022 but will stall in 2023 as policy makers continue their fight against soaring prices, the British consultancy said in its annual World Economic League Table.
- The report added that, “The battle against inflation is not won yet. We expect central bankers to stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs. The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come.”
- The CEBR takes its base data from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook and uses an internal model to forecast growth, inflation and exchange rates.
What else does the report predicts?
- India will become the third $10 trillion economy in 2035 and the world’s third largest by 2032
- The UK will remain the world’s sixth largest economy, and France seventh, over the next 15 years but Britain is no longer set to grow faster than European peers due to “an absence of growth-oriented policies and the lack of a clear vision of its role outside of the European Union.”
- Emerging economies with natural resources will get a “substantial boost” as fossil fuels play an important part in the switch to renewable energy
- The global economy is a long way from the $80,000 per capita GDP level at which carbon emissions decouple from growth, which means further policy interventions are needed to hit the target of limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
December 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Ukraine voices doubts over Russia's readiness to negotiate
While blaming Kyiv and its western supporters over lack of 'diplomatic' talks over these months, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was open to negotiations over the war in Ukraine.
"We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
However, An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge it was Russia which did not want talks.
"Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens," the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted. "Russia doesn't want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility."
December 26, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!