Live News Updates: Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliament panel today

August 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Two more tremors in J&K, 11 in last four days

- Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.



- Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.

- First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.

- The epicentre was 3.5 kms north-east of Doda town. The depth was 5 kms inside the earth`s crust.

- The NCS data said the second tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.07 a.m. with latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.

- The epicentre was 10 kms north of Doda and the depth was 10 kms inside the earth.



(IANS)