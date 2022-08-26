Live News Updates: Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliament panel today

- Stories related to EAM S Jaishankar's visit to Argentina
August 26, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
UP cleric seeks stricter laws for blasphemy
A top cleric from the Lucknow-based Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind has condemned the remarks made by suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammad and urged the Centre to make the existing law more stringent to prevent provocative acts and speeches which hurt and insult religious sentiments.
Imam Juma Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, general secretary of the Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind, has appealed to the government to maintain religious tolerance while demanding strict action in the matter of insulting a religion.
"Some mischievous elements want India`s democratic values and religious tolerance to be destroyed. Such people are present everywhere and they want to harm the unity of the country by inciting religious sentiments," he said.
August 26, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Two more tremors in J&K, 11 in last four days
- Two more tremors jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 11 tremors occurred in the union territory during the last four days.
- Data revealed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded two tremors in J&K on Friday.
- First tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.28 a.m. with latitude 33.17 degrees north and longitude 75.57 degrees east.
- The epicentre was 3.5 kms north-east of Doda town. The depth was 5 kms inside the earth`s crust.
- The NCS data said the second tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.07 a.m. with latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east.
- The epicentre was 10 kms north of Doda and the depth was 10 kms inside the earth.
August 26, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, August 26
- CJI N V Ramana to speak at his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the apex court auditorium here.
- SC to pronounce order on a plea challenging Allahabad High Court verdict which had upheld UP government's refusal to grant sanction to prosecute CM Yogi Adityanath in an alleged hate speech case of 2007.
- SC to hear bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.
- SC to hear plea of real estate firm Supertech Ltd in a case related to demolition of illegal twin residential towers in Noida.
A Kerala mosque committee's fight against drug menace
- In a praiseworthy move, a mahal (mosque) committee in a village in this northern Kerala district has decided to expel or sideline members of their community who are involved in drug-related activities.
- The bold decision by the Padannakkad jamaat committee has been welcomed by the police with a senior officer meeting them to extend support to the model initiative.
- A member of the committee told a TV channel that those who are part of their mosque if found to be involved in drug-related activities, would be removed or sidelined from the mahal committee.
- They would not be allowed to return till the committee is convinced that they have rectified their mistake, the member said.
August 26, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST
Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit
A Delaware judge ordered both Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to turn over more information to opposing lawyers in their tussle over Musk's agreed-to-then-abandoned USD 44 billion deal to acquire the social platform.
Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Thursday ordered Twitter to provide Musk's attorneys more data regarding the company's estimates that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on its platform are fake.
The judge also rejected Musk's attempts to shield details about analyses he used in his attempt to terminate the deal.
August 26, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
Lumpy skin disease: Jammu administration issues advisory, bans movement of dairy animals
- The Jammu district administration has issued a set of advisories to check the spread of lumpy skin disease and also put a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals within the district.
- The district administration under Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has been organising a series of camps besides providing door-to-door treatment to the infected animals, they said.
- According to a public notice, lumpy skin disease has been reported in several districts of the Union territory.
- It is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle. Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge, the notice said.
- "The administration has banned the movement, transportation of dairy animals from one place to another. The movement of all trucks, tractor trolleys and other vehicles carrying animals, cattle in and out or within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect," the advisory on Thursday said.
August 26, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Twitter, IRCTC representatives to appear before Parliament panel today
- The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has summoned Twitter and IRCTC over the data privacy on Friday.
- As per the Lok Sabha, the panel will hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India and IRCTC on citizens' data security and privacy on Friday.
- The committee will hear the views of individuals, stakeholders and experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy relating to the subject citizens' data security and privacy.
- According to reports, the IRCTC has more than 10 crore users and it wants to monetise the data.
- The meeting comes day after the Pegasus panel, in its report submitted in the Supreme Court, said that the presence of controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus was not conclusively established in 29 mobile phones examined, and also the Central government "has not cooperated" in the probe.
August 26, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
BJP leader Sonali Phogat's two associates arrested for `murder' after autopsy reveals injuries on her body
Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of Haryana-based BJP leader Sonali Phogat in connection with her `murder’ after the post-mortem report said there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.
Accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi had arrived in Goa with Phogat (42) on August 22.
Phogat, who first found fame on TikTok, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning. Doctors had said prima facie she died of a heart attack.
Autopsy was conducted on her body on Thursday morning and soon after Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and arrested Sagwan and Wasi. Read More
August 26, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
