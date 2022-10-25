 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Indonesian passenger boat carrying 240 catches fire; 14 dead

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: It was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members, officials said. The cause of the fire was being investigated. Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and nearby vessels recovered 226 survivors, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It said 14 people were confirmed dead.

International News Live Updates: A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire on Monday off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials said. The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire.

