Live News: 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school, gunman dead; Shigeyuki Goto appointed as Japans's Economy Minister

October 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead



- A gunman broke into a St Louis high school warning, "You are all going to die!" before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.



- The attack just after 9 a.M. On Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.



- One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.



- Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Michael Sack said fast actions by a security guard, along with police officers who "ran to the gunfire" helped end the shooting before more people were killed or hurt. He said the shooter was about 20 years old, but did not identify him and said a possible motive wasn't yet known.



- Authorities didn't name the victims, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified the dead teacher as Jean Kuczka.



- Her daughter said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.