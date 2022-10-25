Live News: 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school, gunman dead; Shigeyuki Goto appointed as Japans's Economy Minister

Japan PM appoints ex-health min Goto as next economy minister
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday appointed former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as the next economy minister after the incumbent abruptly resigned amid criticism over his links to a controversial religious group.
Following weeks of calls by opposition lawmakers to quit, former economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Monday tendered his resignation, saying he "caused inconvenience to the government" by taking too long to clearly explain his links to the Unification Church. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kishida said he picked Goto based on his "political experience, high presentation skills and passion for economic and social reforms."