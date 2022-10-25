English
    October 25, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    October 25, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

    Live News: 2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school, gunman dead; Shigeyuki Goto appointed as Japans's Economy Minister

    Business and Political Live Updates: The attack just after 9 a.M. On Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

    Get real-time updates on all the top news and headlines from world as well as India.

    A gunman broke into a St Louis high school warning, "You are all going to die!" before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
    • October 25, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Japan PM appoints ex-health min Goto as next economy minister


      Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday appointed former health minister Shigeyuki Goto as the next economy minister after the incumbent abruptly resigned amid criticism over his links to a controversial religious group. 


      Following weeks of calls by opposition lawmakers to quit, former economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Monday tendered his resignation, saying he "caused inconvenience to the government" by taking too long to clearly explain his links to the Unification Church. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kishida said he picked Goto based on his "political experience, high presentation skills and passion for economic and social reforms."

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead


      - A gunman broke into a St Louis high school warning, "You are all going to die!" before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.


      - The attack just after 9 a.M. On Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.


      - One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.


      - Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Michael Sack said fast actions by a security guard, along with police officers who "ran to the gunfire" helped end the shooting before more people were killed or hurt. He said the shooter was about 20 years old, but did not identify him and said a possible motive wasn't yet known.


      - Authorities didn't name the victims, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch identified the dead teacher as Jean Kuczka. 


      - Her daughter said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      6.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Sandwich Islands

      - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck near King Edward Point of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands on Tuesday morning.


      - The earthquake struck at 5:43 am (IST) at the depth of 139 kilometers. 


      - "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 25-10-2022, 05:43:09 IST, Lat: -58.68 & Long: -26.15, Depth: 139 Km, Location: 800km SE of King Edward Point, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier

      China reported 1,267 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 24, of which 246 were symptomatic and 1,021 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.


      That is compared with 1,076 new cases a day earlier – 221 symptomatic and 855 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. 


      There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 24, mainland China had confirmed 257,829 cases with symptoms.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      No relief for Pakistan as FDI continues to slump


      - Pakistan's foreign direct investment (FDI) is witnessing a continuous slump with the month of September being the worse, media reports said. 


      - During the month of September, the country attracted around USD 110 million in foreign direct inflows. This figure is down by 60 per cent year-on-year. 

      - The outflows for the months stood at USD 63 million, rising by 130 per cent year-on-year, and leaving net FDI of less than USD 84, down by 66 per cent year-on-year, reported Business Recorder. 

      - Net FDI in September on a month-on-month basis too depicted a decline of 24 per cent. FDI in the first Quarter of Fiscal Year 23 as per State Bank of Pakistan's data also shrank by 47 per cent year-on-year.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

      Maharashtra reports several fire incidents including 5 in Thane due to bursting of firecrackers


      Several incidents of fire was reported from Maharashtra on Monday. In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, a fire broke out in a footwear godown. 

      Following this, fire tenders on the spot. 

      According to the Vasai fire department, no casualties were reported. 

      As many as five incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane, due to the bursting of firecrackers, said Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday. No injuries were reported in the incident.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category, with AQI standing at 323

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border


      The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.

      The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. 

      Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which sits near the California border. 

      It also mentions U.S. Forest Service land where the new containers are being placed hundreds of miles (kilometers) to the east.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Joe Biden says Rishi Sunak's ascent as UK leader a "ground-breaking milestone"

      US President Joe Biden on Monday said the ascent of Rishi Sunak as the first Indian-origin UK Prime Minister is a "ground-breaking milestone." "We got the news that Rishi Sunak is now the PM of the UK. Tomorrow, he goes to see the king (King Charles). It is pretty astounding, a ground-breaking milestone and it matters," US President Joe Biden said at a Diwali reception at the White House.White House on Monday hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday which also saw the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      Rishi Sunak becomes first Indian-origin UK PM

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tunes for the latest updates!

