Live News Updates: Amitabh Bachchan files a suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights

Business and Political Live Updates: Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appearing for Amitabh Bachchan. The matter is underway before Justice Navin Chawla.
November 25, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
Delhi police special cell has arrested Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018
November 25, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan
November 25, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST
Police Commissionerate system introduced in three more cities in the state - Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj
November 25, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
Delhi | PM Modi, along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
November 25, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has Convened an All Party Meeting of floor leaders
November 25, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
Shraddha murder case
November 25, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights
November 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra along with her son Rihan Vadra
November 25, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Defence Minister at ‘Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue-2022’ in Delhi
November 25, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal... will submit a complaint in the election commission, also file an FIR: Dy CM Manish Sisodia in a PC
November 25, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
Exercise YudhAbhyas: Indian Army and US Army troops in action during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2022: ADG PI - Indian Army
November 25, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Tripura | CM Manik Saha & MoS Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik attend 2-day regional workshop of the department of social justice & empowerment
November 25, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
Visuals from Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out last night
November 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
Delhi: AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj found dead at his residence, probe underway
November 25, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union stops transportation of fuel to Meghalaya
November 25, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
November 25, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
China reports 32,943 new COVID cases on Nov 24 vs 31,656 a day earlier, reports Reuters
November 25, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Ten people killed & nine others injured after a fire broke out in China
November 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Tamil Nadu | AICC stays the suspension order of MLA R Manoharan
November 25, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
Two coaches of Barauni Gwalior Express derailed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh while no passenger was onboard
New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 1st ODI against India
AIIMS servers afflicted by suspected cyberattack
November 25, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST