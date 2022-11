November 25, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has Convened an All Party Meeting of floor leaders of Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha on 6 Dec in Parliament, a day before winter session to discuss important legislative business & issues likely to be taken up in Winter session of Parliament.