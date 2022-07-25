Live News: Droupadi Murmu pays homage at Rajghat, set to take oath today

July 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

- President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.

- Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament.

- Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

(ANI)