Live News: Droupadi Murmu pays homage at Rajghat, set to take oath today

Droupadi Murmu, last week, became the first tribal woman to be elected to the country's highest office. President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.
Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live Updates: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday. The ceremony is set to begin at 10.15 am in Parliament.
Amartya Sen out of India, had said weeks before he won't be able to receive Bengal govt award: Family
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen will not receive the Bangabibhusan', the highest civilian award conferred by the West Bengal government, during an event scheduled to be held on Monday, his family said. (PTI)
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
- President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.
- Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament.
- Murmu will be escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.
(ANI)
Uzbekistan to host international conference on Afghanistan
- Uzbekistan is set to host a two-day international conference on Afghanistan on Monday which will be attended by representatives of 20 countries, including India, Iran and Pakistan, according to media reports.
- On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul confirmed the departure of a delegation headed by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the conference in Tashkent which will feature discussions on the current situation in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.
(IANS)
Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live Updates
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country to Murmu.
The oath ceremony will be followed by a 21-gun salute. After the gun salute, she will address the gathering at the Central Hall as the 15th President of India.
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries will be present.
(IANS)
No need to panic, situation under control: Kejriwal after Delhi reports its 1st monkeypox case
With Delhi reporting its first monkeypox case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said an isolation ward for such patients has been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and there is no need to panic. (PTI)
Draupadi Murmu — from school teacher to presidential candidate
Starting off as a primary school teacher, Droupadi Murmu soon became a junior assistant in the irrigation department. Both her father and grandfather were village heads under the panchayat raj system, and Draupadi Murmu became a member of the Rairangpur municipality in 1997. Soon thereafter she was elected as the chairperson. Read More
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi
(Pics Source: Sansad TV)
Droupadi Murmu leaves from her residence for Rajghat
Murmu will then make her way to Parliament where she will be sworn in as the 15th President of India.
Droupadi Murmu's Oath Taking - The Complete Schedule:
8.30 am: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.
9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the North Court of Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will head to the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) where she will be received by the President.
9:42 am: President Kovind and the President-elect will leave the Study/Kaveri (Committee Room) for Darbar Hall. A procession with the President and President-elect will be held there.
9.49 am: The President’s Bodyguard will present the National Salute at the Saluting Dais at the Forecourt. President Kovind will take the salute.
9.50 am: The President and President-elect will leave in a procession for Parliament.
10.03 am: The President and President-elect will arrive at Parliament.
10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.
10.23 am: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Parliament.
10.33 am: Reading of the President’s address in English by the Vice-President.
10.37 am: The President will leave from Parliament.
10.42 am: The President will take the salute from PBG at the Parliament.
10.57 am: The President and ex-President will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President will take the salute at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
10.59 am: The President and ex-President will be driven to North Court and taken to the Kaveri (Committee Room).
