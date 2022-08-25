Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

August 25, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Navy officers address the media ahead of IAC Vikrant's commissioning on September 2

-Indian Navy Commodore Thapar told the media "India has joined the select club of nations including the US, UK, Russia, China and France to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes"

-The Navy Commodore also said The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant has 2200 compartments including separate accommodation for women officers and female Agniveer sailors.

-Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said For the Vikrant, the equipment has been made in 18 states and union territories including places like Ambala, Daman, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Kota, Pune and New Delhi.We all know that in the Indian Ocean Region, we should have a force level which can act as a deterrent. All efforts were made to make INS Vikramaditya available fast and INS Vikrant was readied quickly.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant on September 2 in Kochi. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade Indigenisation is the way ahead for us & we would want our research & development organisation to develop own capabilities of High Altitude Long Endurance unmanned aerial vehicle: Vice Adm SN Ghormade on Indian Navy looking at indigenous solution for drones like Predator UAVs.