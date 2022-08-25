Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

Business and Politics Live Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta attend the meeting.
Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh detained under PD Act
Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses. Mangalhat Police executed PD order on him, he is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally: Hyderabad Police
North East Delhi violence larger conspiracy case | The hearing on the bail plea of Umar Khalid has concluded today in Delhi High Court
The court will hear the Prosecution arguments on August 30.
We'll advise Indian nationals to exercise care & caution while being in Sri Lanka:MEA Spokesperson
They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility & fuel situation for any essential travel: MEA Spokesperson on incidents jeopardizing the safety of Indians in Sri Lanka.
Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of NSE
A Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, arrested by Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange.
We're implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state: Assam DGP
We have engaged with different Muslim groups in this regard, & they've cooperated. Many madrasas are sprouting in Assam & that is why some people are taking advantage of it, saidAssam DGP.
The whole conspiracy is being hatched outside of Assam. Primarily from Bangladesh, some Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation. We are arrested more than 34 people till now. We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed, he added.
PM Modi will visit Gujarat on 27th & 28th August
During his visit, PM will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on 27th Aug & inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj on 28th Aug. He'll also lay foundation stone & inaugurate developmental projects in Bhuj, notifiedPMO.
Furthermore, on August 28th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal for amendment of the policy of exemption for Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions: CCEA
Telangana | Police personnel arrests suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief: Official order
Himachal Pradesh | Like Delhi, we'll open Mohalla clinics along with upgrading the infrastructure of govt hospitals in Himachal Pradesh: Manish Sisodia
Also, govt will bear the expenses of victims of road accidents in the state: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at his North Block office in the national capital
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta attended the meeting
Saudan Singh appointed as Chief election in-charge and Devender Singh Rana appointed as election co-in charge for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh
Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth assumed the command of Delhi Area from Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra
(Pic Source: Indian Army)
Rajib Bhattacharjee appointed as Tripura BJP president
Bhupendra Singh appointed as Uttar Pradesh BJP president
Update | Not a single child has died of malnutrition in Maharashtra in 5 years: Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit in the State Assembly
Maharashtra Opposition MLAs walk out from State Assembly to protest against malnutrition death in State
The reply given by the minister (Vijaykumar Gavit) shows that the government is not ready to accept that deaths have happened due to malnutrition in the state: LoP Ajit Pawar
The election for Congress President is likely to be postponed for a few weeks, final schedule will be taken in the CWC meeting on August 28th
Earlier it was announced that election schedule will be from August 21 to September 20th: Congress Sources
A few ministers of CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government arrive at the CM's residence in Ranchi
A few ministers of CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government arrived at the CM's residence in Ranchi after Raj Bhawan received the opinion of Election Commission of India on the office of profit matter. Advocate General has also arrived here.
Bhagalpur Srijan Scam | Co-operative Bank officer Ashok Kumar Gupta detained by CBI
Co-operative Bank officer Ashok Kumar Gupta detained by CBI and was brought to Sadar Hospital for a medical check-up. CBI raids underway for 8 days on the orders of the court.
Jharkhand CMO reacts to ECI report to Jharkhand Governor recommending CM's disqualification
The Jharkhand CMO said The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Jharkhand Governor "apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA". No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor
The Jharkhand CM said, "It seems BJP leaders incl a BJP MP & his puppet journalists themselves drafted ECI report, which is otherwise sealed.Blatant misuse of constitutional authorities & public agencies & its takeover by BJP HQ in shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy
AAP members pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told the media "We paid tributes and offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi. We saw a few days back that there was a fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money."
Navy officers address the media ahead of IAC Vikrant's commissioning on September 2
-Indian Navy Commodore Thapar told the media "India has joined the select club of nations including the US, UK, Russia, China and France to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes"
-The Navy Commodore also said The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant has 2200 compartments including separate accommodation for women officers and female Agniveer sailors.
-Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said For the Vikrant, the equipment has been made in 18 states and union territories including places like Ambala, Daman, Kolkata, Jalandhar, Kota, Pune and New Delhi.We all know that in the Indian Ocean Region, we should have a force level which can act as a deterrent. All efforts were made to make INS Vikramaditya available fast and INS Vikrant was readied quickly.
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant on September 2 in Kochi. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade Indigenisation is the way ahead for us & we would want our research & development organisation to develop own capabilities of High Altitude Long Endurance unmanned aerial vehicle: Vice Adm SN Ghormade on Indian Navy looking at indigenous solution for drones like Predator UAVs.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan secures a pre-arrest bail plea in the terror case filed against him
Imran Khan secured a pre-arrest bail plea in the terror case filed against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally, shortly after he appeared before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad: Pakistan's Geo News
JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur elected as the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council,unopposed
India joins select club of nations which have designed and manufactured aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes: Indian Navy Commodore Thapar
India has joined the select club of nations including the US, UK, Russia, China and France to design and manufacture aircraft carriers above 40,000 tonnes: Indian Navy Commodore Thapar
Country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant to be commissioned on Sept 2
Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant has 2200 compartments including separate accommodation for women officers and female Agniveer sailors: Indian Navy
Union Home Minister set to chair high-level meeting today on issues linked to J&K
Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting at 3 pm today on issues linked to Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting will be held in hybrid mode.
Miraculous Recovery:Comedian Raju Srivastava gains consciousness today after 15 days
-Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi.
-His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy
-He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.
Maharashtra government amends previous govt's hawker policy
The Speaker of Maharashtra's lower house instructed the government to immediately lift the stay on hawkers policy done by the previous govt and allocate pitches to eligible hawkers and shift them to designated hawking zones.
Supreme Court directs petitioners to make 11 convicts party in the case here
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Gujarat government on pleas challenging early release of 11 men convicted of murder of 14 persons and gangrape of Bilkis Bano in 2002
Supreme Court hears review petition against the judgement pertaining to upholding various provisions of the PMLA
-Supreme Court issues notice on review petitions against PMLA judgment
-SC says prima facie two issues require reconsideration
-SC says, non supply of ECIR to accused under PMLA cases and reversal of presumption of innocence are main issues for review
-SC to hear case after four weeks, extends interim protection for petitioners for four weeks
PM Security breach case: Court-appointed panel headed by Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra indicts Ferozepur SSP for security lapses
-The Supreme Court read the report filed by five-member Committee which said : He (Ferozep"ur SSP) failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed 2 hours before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enter that route"
-The committee set-up by the Supreme Court suggests remedial measures to strengthen the security of Prime Minister.
-Supreme Court says it will send the report to the government so that steps are taken.
Pegasus probe: Centre did not cooperate as per the panel, says CJI Ramana; part of the report may be made public
-The Panel reports says 5 out of 29 mobiles were affected by some malware. Report is inconclusive if the infection was due to Pegasus or something else
-SC to release part of report that enumerates recommendations for stronger law for cyber security and data privacy
-SC to consider which part of technical report that details examination of 29 devices can be shared
-SC to hear case again after 4 weeks
-SC observed that panel report remarks government did not cooperate during probe
Van De Zandschulp reaches Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals
- Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands cruised into the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals, beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3 in the U.S. Open tune-up event.
- Dominic Thiem didn't have it as easy, falling to Britain's Jack Draper 6-1, 6-4 victory at Wake Forest University in the third round.
- The second-seeded Van de Zandschulp advanced to play 10th-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France, a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.
(PTI)
Asia Cup Quali 2022: Kuwait pull off a clinical win over Singapore
- The stakes are high as Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates battle it out in the Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 for a chance to join Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.
- The qualifying team will be decided later tonight.
- In the first match of the day, Singapore won the toss and elected to bat first against Kuwait.
- They crumbled to just 104, not surviving the full 20 overs.
- In reply Kuwait demolished the opposition, getting to the target with 73 balls to spare.
- Yasin Patel was the player of the match for his two four wickets haul, in addition to taking two valuable catches.
AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's to discuss 'poaching' attempts by BJP
- The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.
- Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order
- The Division bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by WhatsApp and Facebook challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for a probe into the messaging app’s new privacy policy.
- Last month, tech giant Meta termed the competition regulator’s actions as intrusion in its business and said that there was no material to prove it was abusing its market dominance.
Himachal Pradesh BJP core group meeting on Thursday
A meeting of the core group of the Himachal Pradesh unit of the BJP will be held here on Thursday, a senior party leader said.
The meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls slated to be held in the hill state later this year. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party's state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, are likely to attend the meeting that will be held at Peterhoff.
Supreme Court to hear PILs which sought probe into allegation of surveillance of several people using Pegasus software
- A court-appointed committee had earlier submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover. The court is expecetd to examine the contents of the report today
Supreme Court to hear several crucial cases today, one day ahead of Chief Justice NV Ramana's retirement
- A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear PIL challenging Gujarat government's decision to release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.
- The convicts were sentenced to a life-term and were granted remission by the state government under its 1992 policy.
Active Covid cases in country decline to 94,047
- India logged 10,725 new coroanvirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 4,43,78,920, while the active cases declined to 94,047, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
- The death toll climbed to 5,27,488 with 36 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
- The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.
- A decline of 2,395 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
(PTI)
CAGto conduct special audit into BMC's functioning: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the state Legislative Assembly that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will conduct a special audit into the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
- Speaking in the Lower House of the state legislature in reply to a discussion, he also said that the state Urban Development Department will separately conduct a time-bound probe into the allegations that serving civic officials in Mumbai have started their own companies and accepting work contracts.
- "A special audit will be conducted by the CAG into the BMC's functioning, including the quality of roads, allegation of scams in setting up of COVID-19 centres," Devendra Fadnavissaid.
- "There should not be a farce of an inquiry and it should be done in a time-bound manner. We will focus on upgrading the road quality in Mumbai. In three years, we aim to have pothole-free roads. All concrete roads in the city will have a duct facility," he said.
(PTI)
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33 per cent Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore
- Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy a 3.33-per cent stake from Singtel for 2.25 billion Singapore dollars or about Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, the telecom operator said on Thursday.
- Bharti Group chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal's family and Singtel own Bharti Telecom (BTL).
(PTI)
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals
- A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges.
- Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard, entered pleas to two counts of smuggling and a charge of wildlife trafficking.
Prosecutors said that from 2016 to this February, Perez and his accomplices used social media to arrange to smuggle animals from Mexico and Hong Kong.
- Most were reptiles and included Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
- It is illegal to import the animals without permits under an international treaty on the trade of endangered species, the DOJ said.
(PTI)
Delhi to have 11 new hospitals soon, adding over 10,000 beds to health infra: AAP govt
- Delhi will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the city's health infrastructure, according to a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
- Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the public works department (PWD) portfolio, announced this after reviewing various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.
- Sisodia reviewed the progress of the construction work for hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, the statement said.
(PTI)
Raja Singh Wouldn’t Have Done What he Did Had There Been Legal Action Against Nupur Sharma, Says AIMIM Corporator
- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said he does not endorse ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans. He, however, also said that had there been legal actions against Nupur Sharma, Raja Singh wouldn’t have made the controversial remarks.
- Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma had in May-end made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad that sparked massive outrage.
- “Passions running high, rogue youth raising slogans. We won’t stop protests till Raja Singh is arrested,” AIMIM Corporator Mustafa Ali Muzaffar said.
Two discharged post SC ruling on PMLA
A special court in Mumbai discharged two persons arrested in a money laundering case linked to fraud at Yes Bank for want of a "predicate offence".
Earlier this month, the court granted interim bail to Kamal Kishore Gupta, chairman of Mumbai-based realty group Omkar Developers, and its managing director Babulal Varma.