Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Aug 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta attend the meeting.

Get real-time updates on the top headlines and most important news from India and around the world on Moneycontrol's Live Blog.

 

August 25, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh detained under PD Act

Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses. Mangalhat Police executed PD order on him, he is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally: Hyderabad Police

August 25, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

North East Delhi violence larger conspiracy case | The hearing on the bail plea of Umar Khalid has concluded today in Delhi High Court

The court will hear the Prosecution arguments on August 30.

August 25, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

We'll advise Indian nationals to exercise care & caution while being in Sri Lanka:MEA Spokesperson

They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility & fuel situation for any essential travel: MEA Spokesperson on incidents jeopardizing the safety of Indians in Sri Lanka.

August 25, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of NSE

A Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, arrested by Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange.

August 25, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

We're implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state: Assam DGP

We have engaged with different Muslim groups in this regard, & they've cooperated. Many madrasas are sprouting in Assam & that is why some people are taking advantage of it, saidAssam DGP.

The whole conspiracy is being hatched outside of Assam. Primarily from Bangladesh, some Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation. We are arrested more than 34 people till now. We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed, he added.

August 25, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

PM Modi will visit Gujarat on 27th & 28th August

During his visit, PM will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on 27th Aug & inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj on 28th Aug. He'll also lay foundation stone & inaugurate developmental projects in Bhuj, notifiedPMO.

Furthermore, on August 28th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

August 25, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal for amendment of the policy of exemption for Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions: CCEA

August 25, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

Telangana | Police personnel arrests suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad

August 25, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief: Official order

August 25, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh | Like Delhi, we'll open Mohalla clinics along with upgrading the infrastructure of govt hospitals in Himachal Pradesh: Manish Sisodia

Also, govt will bear the expenses of victims of road accidents in the state: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una