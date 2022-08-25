Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh detained under PD Act
Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses. Mangalhat Police executed PD order on him, he is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally: Hyderabad Police
Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh detained under PD Act. Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses. Mangalhat Police executed PD order on him, he is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally: Hyderabad Police pic.twitter.com/oHfn1O0xhm— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022