English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    August 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

    Business and Politics Live Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta attend the meeting.

    Get real-time updates on the top headlines and most important news from India and around the world on Moneycontrol's Live Blog.

     
    • August 25, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

      Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh detained under PD Act

      Records disclose that out of 101 criminal cases registered against him, he was involved in 18 communal offenses. Mangalhat Police executed PD order on him, he is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally: Hyderabad Police

    • August 25, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

      North East Delhi violence larger conspiracy case | The hearing on the bail plea of Umar Khalid has concluded today in Delhi High Court

      The court will hear the Prosecution arguments on August 30.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 25, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

      We'll advise Indian nationals to exercise care & caution while being in Sri Lanka:MEA Spokesperson

      They should examine all relevant factors including currency convertibility & fuel situation for any essential travel: MEA Spokesperson on incidents jeopardizing the safety of Indians in Sri Lanka.

    • August 25, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

      Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of NSE

      A Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Chitra Ramakrishna, former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, arrested by Enforcement Directorate under  Prevention of Money Laundering Act in alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange.

    • August 25, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

      We're implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state: Assam DGP

      We have engaged with different Muslim groups in this regard, & they've cooperated. Many madrasas are sprouting in Assam & that is why some people are taking advantage of it, said Assam DGP.

      The whole conspiracy is being hatched outside of Assam. Primarily from Bangladesh, some Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation. We are arrested more than 34 people till now. We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed, he added. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 25, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

      PM Modi will visit Gujarat on 27th & 28th August

      During his visit, PM will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on 27th Aug & inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj on 28th Aug. He'll also lay foundation stone & inaugurate developmental projects in Bhuj, notified PMO.

      Furthermore, on August 28th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

    • August 25, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

      Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal for amendment of the policy of exemption for Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions: CCEA

      Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal for amendment of the policy of exemption for Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions: CCEA
    • August 25, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      Telangana | Police personnel arrests suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad

      Telangana | Police personnel arrests suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad
    • August 25, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

      Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief: Official order

    • August 25, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh | Like Delhi, we'll open Mohalla clinics along with upgrading the infrastructure of govt hospitals in Himachal Pradesh: Manish Sisodia

       Also, govt will bear the expenses of victims of road accidents in the state: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 25, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

      Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at his North Block office in the national capital

      National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel, CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh, and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta attended the meeting 

    • August 25, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

      Saudan Singh appointed as Chief election in-charge and Devender Singh Rana appointed as election co-in charge for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.