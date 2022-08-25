Live News Updates: Home Min Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting on J&K in Delhi

August 25, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

We're implementing counter-radicalisation measures in the state: Assam DGP

We have engaged with different Muslim groups in this regard, & they've cooperated. Many madrasas are sprouting in Assam & that is why some people are taking advantage of it, said Assam DGP.

The whole conspiracy is being hatched outside of Assam. Primarily from Bangladesh, some Al-Qaeda affiliates are influencing people here and spreading radicalisation. We are arrested more than 34 people till now. We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed, he added.