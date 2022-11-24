 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Updates: $740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Business and Politics Live Updates: The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

November 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

November 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

November 24, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

China orders Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou after violent protests

November 24, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Fed staff warn chance of recession in next year is now near 50%

November 24, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

An imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally

November 24, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra

November 24, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition in UK top court

November 24, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

November 24, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST