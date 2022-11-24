English
    November 24, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

    November 24, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

Live News Updates: $740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

    The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

    • November 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

      - A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

      - Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

      - The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

      (From PTI)

    • November 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur


      Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media.

      He said there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional.

      Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said on Wednesday. Read here

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      China orders Covid lockdown in Zhengzhou after violent protests

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Fed staff warn chance of recession in next year is now near 50%

      Federal Reserve staff economists briefed policymakers this month that the chances of a US recession in the next year had risen to almost 50%.

      Economists attribute the chances to risks of slower consumer spending, global economic risks and further interest-rate hikes.

      The forecast was the first such warning since the central bank began raising rates in March.

      The forecast was detailed on Wednesday in minutes of the November 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      An imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally

      There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as #COVID19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease

      (World Health Organization (WHO) and the US public health agency)

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra ##Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined Bharat Jodo Yatra

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:15 AM IST

      Nirav Modi seeks permission to appeal extradition in UK top court

      Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has filed an application in the High Court in London, seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order in the Supreme Court.

      The 51-year-old diamantaire lost an appeal on mental health grounds earlier this month, when a two-judge High Court bench ruled that his risk of suicide was not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

      Nirav, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in London, had two weeks to file an application seeking an appeal on the grounds of a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a high threshold that is not met very often. Read here

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      $740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

      FTX says it has managed to recover and secure USD740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company's coffers.

      The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.


      For more, read here

    • November 24, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

