Live News Updates: $740 million in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

November 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea

- A special court here is likely to pronounce its order on Thursday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

- Special judge R N Rokade on November 14 reserved his order on Malik's bail plea after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

- The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

(From PTI)