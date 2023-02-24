 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: Need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for global challenges, says PM Modi at G20 meeting

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared inaugural remarks at the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting.

Latest News Live: First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Presidency in Bengaluru commenced with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  "It is up to you to bring back stability, confidence, and growth of the global economy," PM Modi said.

February 24, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

PM Modi at G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors:


* At this time, the world is facing serious economic difficulties
* Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with the aftereffects of COVID
* We are witnessing rising geo-political tensions in different parts of the world
* Food and energy security have become major concerns across the world
* Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels
* Trust in international financial institutions has eroded partly because they have been slow to reform themselves
* Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future
* Some recent innovations in digital finance pose risks of destabilization and misuse
* I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks
* Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too

February 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels: PM Modi at G20 meeting

February 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

"The accused (Congress leader Pawan Khera) has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

February 24, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

India has saved more than 3.4 million lives due to the unprecedented scale of COVID-19 vaccination

India has saved more than 3.4 million lives due to the unprecedented scale of COVID-19 vaccination, a new working paper by the researchers associated with the Stanford University and the Institute of Competitiveness has said.

"A Lancet modelling study estimates that in India around 34,22,00054 deaths were prevented by vaccination in the year 2021, an estimate based on officially reported deaths in India," the report has said.

February 24, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

It is up to you to bring back stability, confidence and growth of global economy: PM Narendra Modi at G20 meeting.

February 24, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

We need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for many global challenges, like climate change: PM at G20 meeting

February 24, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly passes Bill aimed at curbing paper leak in recruitment exams

- With the objective of curbing paper leaks in government recruitment exams, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a Bill that provides for up to 10 years in prison for such malpractices.

- As per the provisions of the bill, the accused shall also be liable for fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh, which may extend to Rs 1 crore.

- Following a heated debate, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023, tabled by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, was passed on Thursday as opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members gave their nod.

February 24, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Presidency in Bengaluru commences with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

February 24, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

G7 increases economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion

- The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministersannounced increasing the bloc's economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion and called upon the IMF to deliver a fresh financial package to the country by March to help it deal with the impact of the Russian invasion.

- The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors deliberated on Ukraine's overall economic condition at a meeting here on Thursday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression.

February 24, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week to attend the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and meet senior Indian officials to reaffirm America's strong partnership with the country. India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

- On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.