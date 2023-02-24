Live News: Need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for global challenges, says PM Modi at G20 meeting

Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared inaugural remarks at the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting.
Latest News Live: First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Presidency in Bengaluru commenced with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is up to you to bring back stability, confidence, and growth of the global economy," PM Modi said.
PM Modi at G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors:
* At this time, the world is facing serious economic difficulties
* Many countries, especially developing economies, are still coping with the aftereffects of COVID
* We are witnessing rising geo-political tensions in different parts of the world
* Food and energy security have become major concerns across the world
* Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels
* Trust in international financial institutions has eroded partly because they have been slow to reform themselves
* Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future
* Some recent innovations in digital finance pose risks of destabilization and misuse
* I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks
* Examples like UPI can be templates for many other countries too
Financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels: PM Modi at G20 meeting
"The accused (Congress leader Pawan Khera) has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
India has saved more than 3.4 million lives due to the unprecedented scale of COVID-19 vaccination
India has saved more than 3.4 million lives due to the unprecedented scale of COVID-19 vaccination, a new working paper by the researchers associated with the Stanford University and the Institute of Competitiveness has said.
"A Lancet modelling study estimates that in India around 34,22,00054 deaths were prevented by vaccination in the year 2021, an estimate based on officially reported deaths in India," the report has said.
It is up to you to bring back stability, confidence and growth of global economy: PM Narendra Modi at G20 meeting.
We need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for many global challenges, like climate change: PM at G20 meeting
Gujarat Assembly passes Bill aimed at curbing paper leak in recruitment exams
- With the objective of curbing paper leaks in government recruitment exams, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a Bill that provides for up to 10 years in prison for such malpractices.
- As per the provisions of the bill, the accused shall also be liable for fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh, which may extend to Rs 1 crore.
- Following a heated debate, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023, tabled by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, was passed on Thursday as opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members gave their nod.
First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Presidency in Bengaluru commences with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
G7 increases economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion
- The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministersannounced increasing the bloc's economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion and called upon the IMF to deliver a fresh financial package to the country by March to help it deal with the impact of the Russian invasion.
- The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors deliberated on Ukraine's overall economic condition at a meeting here on Thursday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression.
Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week to attend the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and meet senior Indian officials to reaffirm America's strong partnership with the country. India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.
- On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
Congress' plenary session to begin today
- The Congress' 85th plenary session will begin today with a meeting of the party's steering committee during which the crucial decision on holding CWC polls would be taken.
- The party is expected to take key decisions during the three-day session that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
- The Congress top brass will be in attendance at the plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him.
IMF lays out crypto action plan, recommends against legal tender status
- The International Monetary Fund has laid out a nine-point action plan for how countries should treat crypto assets, with point number one a plea not to give cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin legal tender status.
- The global lender of last resort said its Executive Board had discussed a paper, "Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets," that provided "guidance to IMF member countries on key elements of an appropriate policy response to crypto assets."
Earthquake in Indonesia
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred 177 km north of Tobelo, Indonesia, reports United States Geological Survey
MoS for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch 2nd Semicon India Future Design Roadshow
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be launching the Second Semicon India Future Design Roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday.
- The first event of this series was held at Karnavati University, Gujarat last year.
- In December 2021, the Centre had initiated the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investments in the sector.
UNGA adopts resolution on need for just & lasting peace in Ukraine, India abstains
- India abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.
- The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine".
- The resolution, which got 141 votes in favour and 7 against, "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."
- India was among the 32 countries that abstained.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!