Live News: Need to collectively work to strengthen multilateral development banks for global challenges, says PM Modi at G20 meeting

Latest News Live: First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under G20 Presidency in Bengaluru commenced with the inaugural address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is up to you to bring back stability, confidence, and growth of the global economy," PM Modi said.
"The accused (Congress leader Pawan Khera) has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
India has saved more than 3.4 million lives due to the unprecedented scale of COVID-19 vaccination, a new working paper by the researchers associated with the Stanford University and the Institute of Competitiveness has said.
"A Lancet modelling study estimates that in India around 34,22,00054 deaths were prevented by vaccination in the year 2021, an estimate based on officially reported deaths in India," the report has said.
- With the objective of curbing paper leaks in government recruitment exams, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a Bill that provides for up to 10 years in prison for such malpractices.
- As per the provisions of the bill, the accused shall also be liable for fine which shall not be less than Rs 10 lakh, which may extend to Rs 1 crore.
- Following a heated debate, the Gujarat Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2023, tabled by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, was passed on Thursday as opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members gave their nod.
- The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministersannounced increasing the bloc's economic aid to Ukraine to USD 39 billion and called upon the IMF to deliver a fresh financial package to the country by March to help it deal with the impact of the Russian invasion.
- The G7 finance ministers and Central Bank governors deliberated on Ukraine's overall economic condition at a meeting here on Thursday, on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian aggression.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week to attend the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and meet senior Indian officials to reaffirm America's strong partnership with the country. India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.
- On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
- The Congress' 85th plenary session will begin today with a meeting of the party's steering committee during which the crucial decision on holding CWC polls would be taken.
- The party is expected to take key decisions during the three-day session that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
- The Congress top brass will be in attendance at the plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him.
- The International Monetary Fund has laid out a nine-point action plan for how countries should treat crypto assets, with point number one a plea not to give cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin legal tender status.
- The global lender of last resort said its Executive Board had discussed a paper, "Elements of Effective Policies for Crypto Assets," that provided "guidance to IMF member countries on key elements of an appropriate policy response to crypto assets."
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 occurred 177 km north of Tobelo, Indonesia, reports United States Geological Survey