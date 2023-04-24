Latest News Today: Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA

Latest News Updates: American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged. says DGCA
News Alert: Welspun India Board to consider share buyback on April 27
Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News
Fox News Media and TuckerCarlsonhave agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday.
Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares
Merz took over as CEO in 2019 after a string of profit warnings and a failed steel merger that broughtThyssenkruppto the brink of collapse and triggered the sale of its prized elevator division in a bid to survive.
Thyssenkruppsaid the personnel committee of its supervisory board had entered into talks with Merz at her request to terminate her contract by mutual agreement, without giving a reason. (Reuters)
All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has passed a resolution expressing its displeasure on the day- to-day hearing of same sex marriage case .
Karnataka polls: Tickets given on the basis of winnability, not on basis of majority or minority community, says Amit Shah in Hubballi
--Jagadish Shettar will lose
--In assembly election, Hubballi has always voted for BJP
--BJP government will implement the reservation formula of Bommai government in Karnataka
--BJP keeps changing its national presidents and chief ministers. Our party doesn’t believe in dynast politics: Amit Shah on giving tickets to son of BJP leaders
Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA
The American Airlines flighthas recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged, says DGCA.
Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them: Delhi Police
India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases during 2015-2022: Manshukh Mandaviya
Idia was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare at a virtual address in Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination
Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Report
The companyis expectedto cut "several thousand" jobs in layoffs that begin Monday and continue through Thursday.
With the latest round of reductions,Disneyofficials say the company will have culled a total of 4,000 jobs.
The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, includingDisneyEntertainment, ESPN andDisneyParks, Experiences and Products,according to Reuters citing sources,but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.
Amid protests, Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill that would allow 12-hour shifts for factory workers
After opposition from the Labourers Union, Opposition Parties and DMK allies, Tamil Nadu Government put on hold the Factories Amendment Act 2023 which was passed in the State Assembly on Friday.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on April 21, passed a bill amending the Factories Act, 1948, which extends the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers amid protests and claims by several parties.
PM Modi at Yuvam Conclave in Kochi
--Today BJP and youth share the same wavelength
--Have faith in the youth who are instrumental in transforming India into one of the fastest growing economies in the world
--There was a time when India was counted among the Fragile 5. But now we are called the fastest-growing economy.
--It is you, the youth, that made this possible. That is why I trust the country's youth the most
--"Today everyone is saying that the 21st century is India's. India is a country which has an abundant store of youth power. Earlier the thinking was that nothing can change in this country but now the thinking is that this country can change the entire world."
Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates the technology arm of Shipping Ministry in Tamil Nadu
The NTCPWC, the technology arm of Union Shipping Ministry will be expanded to include world-class multifunctional maritime laboratories in the areas of climate change, marine robotics, marine informatics and analytics, smart modelling and simulation. A maritime innovation hub, which will act as core of breeding ecosystem for fostering startups and innovation in the nation, will be setup at the NTCPWC, saidUnion Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
India's Yuva Shakti is the driving force of our country's development journey: PM Modi in Kochi
Two sides had frank, in-depth discussion on issues along LAC in Western Sector: MEA on Sino-India military talks
Two sides agreed to maintain security and stability on ground in Western Sector: MEA adds
Canada-based Pakistani author Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness
Canada-based Pakistani origin author and activist Tarek Fatah passed away on April 24 after prolonged illness. He was 73.
"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him," his daughter Natasha Fatah announced on Twitter.
The Canada-based writer was known for his progressive views on Islam and terror.
PM Modi holds roadshow in Kochi, receives rousing welcome in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome after he arrived in Kochi, with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre long route of his road show from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme.
Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and commenced his road show from there around 5.40 PM.
Dressed in traditional Kerala attire -- a kasavu mundu, a shawl and a kurta -- Modi began the road show on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road and atop buildings along the route, which was under a tight security net with thousands of police personnel being deployed to ensure Modi's safety.
New India Assurance appoints Smita Srivastava as General Manager & Director, effective April 17
IndusInd Bank re-appoints Sumant Kathpalia as MD & CEO for two years
100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: Nearly 96% of people aware of PM Modi's radio programme
Data collection was done in multiple languages - Hindi as well as other regional languages. Nearly 96% of people are aware of Mann Ki Baat. We have included respondents who are about 15 years of age...96% of people are aware of Mann Ki Baat. At least 100 crore people have listened to it at least once. 23 crore people listen/view the programme regularly: Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat on 30th April
National Investigation Agency (NIA) attaches two properties of sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin
News Alert: Home Minister Amit Shah to address press conference in Hubli Karnataka at 6pm
Uddhav Thackeray faction meets Guv; demands filing of case in heatstroke incident in Kharghar
A delegation from the Uddhav Thackeray faction met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan today. The delegation demanded filing of a case of culpable homicide against those responsible for the Kharghar incident wherein 14 people died due to heatstroke.
Mahindra Lifespaces bags society redevelopment project in suburban Mumbai having revenue potential of approx Rs 850 crore
Five Indians among 28 evacuated from Sudan and brought to France's military base
Five Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan through French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of over 28 other nationalities: French Diplomatic Sources
Three flights have brought approx 500 evacuees to France's military base in Djibouti: French Diplomatic Sources
BJP national president JP Nadda holds a roadshow at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district.
Sudan Evacuation
“Operation Kaveri is underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan while more are on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. We are committed to assisting all our brethren in Sudan,” said EAM S Jaishankar tweets on evacuation process of Indians in Sudan.
ED has carried out search operations under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 on April 21 at 3 Bank/Payment Gateway Premises in Gurgaon, Mumbai & Bangalore & freezed the an amount of ₹91.6 Crore lying in banks.
"Congress has a casteist nature, BJP is taking every sect along with it. We'll form the govt in Karnataka with an absolute majority," saidUnion Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI during a roadshow in Hassan district.
I want BJP to become zero, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "...If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively."
"They (govt) are just doing their own publicity, nothing is being done for nation's development, says Nitish Kumar
"We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development."
Weather Update
- HR Biswas, IMD Director, Bhubaneswar said, "Thunderstorm accompanied by rainfall, hailstorm,& strong wind to continue for a few days. Some districts may face thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms, gusty surface wind & lightning activity today."
- "This might continue for the next 4-5 days & it may affect more areas today. As this condition might prevail, there is less probability of a heatwave situation in the next 5 days".
Kenya opposition says it will resume protests on May 2
- Kenya's main opposition party said on Monday it will resume protests over high living costs and alleged election fraud because of what it called the government's lack of commitment to talks.
- Opposition leader Raila Odinga halted nationwide demonstrations in early April after an appeal from President William Ruto, who agreed to talks and to reform the election commission - one of the opposition's main demands.
Karnataka Elections 2023
- In the absence of his son HD Kumaraswamy who has been hospitalised with exhaustion symptoms, JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has taken up full fledged election campaigning at the age of 89 years in Karnataka against the doctors' advice.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
- As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos amid fears the countrys two rival generals could escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
- Many Sudanese, along with Egyptians and other foreigners who could not get on flights, risked the long and dangerous drive to the northern border into Egypt.
EU leaders to discuss China relation during June summit
- EU leaders will discuss the bloc's stance towards China and its future relations with the country during their next summit in June, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.
- EU foreign affairs ministers, speaking before a joint meeting on Monday, expressed their dismay over recent remarks by China's ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet states such as Ukraine.
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma shoves police personnel as she visits her daughter at Jubilee Hills Police Station after her detention.
Delhi High Court asks CCI to take up pleas filed by a bunch of start ups against Google’s user choice billing system on or before April 26.
Patna HC grants relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staying the order of the lower court till May 15 in 'Modi surname' case
"The lower court of Patna had asked him to appear in court on April 12 and present his case. Against that order of the lower court, Rahul Gandhi filed a petition to quash the order in High Court. The court has asked me to keep my argument on this matter," said SD Sanjay, Advocate, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s counsel.
Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct elections of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation and to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI.
MC Opinion | The Kesavananda Bharati Verdict: Fifty years of preserving our democracy
Fifty years ago, in 1973, on this day, April 24, thirteen judges of the Supreme Court pronounced the most momentous judgment of all time, “Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala”. The majority of the judges held that Parliament could amend the Constitution, including the fundamental rights. But it was not an unqualified carte blanche. The amendment could not alter the basic structure of the Constitution.
The year, as I said, was 1973. Hard fought independence movements and meticulously drafted Constitutions across the globe in Africa and Asia were falling like ninepins. The Constitutional courts across the post-colonial world could not stem the collapse of their democratic constitutions. Read more.
NIA attaches under UAPA the Srinagar property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief and terrorist Syed Salahuddin.
Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore, makes earlier order granting bail ‘absolute’.
“Before 2014, the budget allocated for panchayats was less than Rs 17,000 crores. Our government has increased the same to more than Rs 2 lakh crores,” PM Modi on National Panchayati Raj Day, in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.
"French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals," saidEmbassy of France in India.
PM Modi asks sports ministers to provide quality infrastructure to athletes, formulate short and long term goals
On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation's state and national sports ministers to collaborate in order "to provide quality infrastructure to every talented player in the country" and create short- and long-term objectives for turning India into a powerhouse in the sports world.
In his speech to the "Chintan Shivir" (brainstorming session) of state and UT sports ministers held in the capital of Manipur, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of increasing local tournaments so that athletes can gain the necessary experience. Additionally, he urged the ministers to make sure no athlete is neglected.
Delhi's Patiala House Court grants transit custody of Lawrence Bishnoi to Gujarat ATS in a cross-border smuggling case.
PM Modi visits MP on National Panchayati Raj Day; lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,000 cr
Prime Minister will attend the programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh & lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth around ₹17,000 crores to the nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru
“My Government commissioned the Defence Strategic Review to assess whether Australia had the necessary defence capability, posture and preparedness to best defend Australia and its interests in the strategic environment we now face. We support the strategic direction and key findings set out in the Review, which will strengthen our national security and ensure our readiness for future challenges. The Government will continue to invest in our capabilities and invest in our relationships to help build a more secure Australia and a more stable and prosperous region,” said PM Anthony Albanese.
-Five Judges of the SC COVID positive or not well CJI tells lawyers in courts while assuring them that cases will not be ‘shunted out’.