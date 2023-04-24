 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Latest News Today: Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Latest News Updates: American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged. says DGCA

April 24, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

News Alert: Welspun India Board to consider share buyback on April 27

April 24, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

Fox News Media and TuckerCarlsonhave agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday.

April 24, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

Merz took over as CEO in 2019 after a string of profit warnings and a failed steel merger that broughtThyssenkruppto the brink of collapse and triggered the sale of its prized elevator division in a bid to survive.

Thyssenkruppsaid the personnel committee of its supervisory board had entered into talks with Merz at her request to terminate her contract by mutual agreement, without giving a reason. (Reuters)

April 24, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

News Alert

All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has passed a resolution expressing its displeasure on the day- to-day hearing of same sex marriage case .

April 24, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

Karnataka polls: Tickets given on the basis of winnability, not on basis of majority or minority community, says Amit Shah in Hubballi

--Jagadish Shettar will lose

--In assembly election, Hubballi has always voted for BJP

--BJP government will implement the reservation formula of Bommai government in Karnataka

--BJP keeps changing its national presidents and chief ministers. Our party doesn’t believe in dynast politics: Amit Shah on giving tickets to son of BJP leaders

April 24, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA



The American Airlines flighthas recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged, says DGCA.

Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them: Delhi Police

April 24, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases during 2015-2022: Manshukh Mandaviya

Idia was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare at a virtual address in Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination

April 24, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Report

The companyis expectedto cut "several thousand" jobs in layoffs that begin Monday and continue through Thursday.

With the latest round of reductions,Disneyofficials say the company will have culled a total of 4,000 jobs.

The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, includingDisneyEntertainment, ESPN andDisneyParks, Experiences and Products,according to Reuters citing sources,but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

April 24, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

News Alert: Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, has released a ChatGPT competitor called 'GigaChat'

April 24, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Amid protests, Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill that would allow 12-hour shifts for factory workers

After opposition from the Labourers Union, Opposition Parties and DMK allies, Tamil Nadu Government put on hold the Factories Amendment Act 2023 which was passed in the State Assembly on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on April 21, passed a bill amending the Factories Act, 1948, which extends the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers amid protests and claims by several parties.