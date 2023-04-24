Latest News Today: Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA

English
    April 24, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

    Latest News Updates: American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged. says DGCA

    • April 24, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

      News Alert: Welspun India Board to consider share buyback on April 27

    • April 24, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

      Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

      Fox News Media and TuckerCarlsonhave agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday.

    • April 24, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

      Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

      Merz took over as CEO in 2019 after a string of profit warnings and a failed steel merger that broughtThyssenkruppto the brink of collapse and triggered the sale of its prized elevator division in a bid to survive.

      Thyssenkruppsaid the personnel committee of its supervisory board had entered into talks with Merz at her request to terminate her contract by mutual agreement, without giving a reason. (Reuters)

    • April 24, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

      News Alert

      All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has passed a resolution expressing its displeasure on the day- to-day hearing of same sex marriage case .

    • April 24, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

      Karnataka polls: Tickets given on the basis of winnability, not on basis of majority or minority community, says Amit Shah in Hubballi

      --Jagadish Shettar will lose

      --In assembly election, Hubballi has always voted for BJP

      --BJP government will implement the reservation formula of Bommai government in Karnataka

      --BJP keeps changing its national presidents and chief ministers. Our party doesn’t believe in dynast politics: Amit Shah on giving tickets to son of BJP leaders

    • April 24, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

      Allegedly drunk person urinated on co-passenger in New York-Delhi flight, says DGCA



      The American Airlines flighthas recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged, says DGCA.

      Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them: Delhi Police

    • April 24, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

      India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases during 2015-2022: Manshukh Mandaviya

      Idia was the only high-burden, high-impact country in South- East Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020 as compared to 2019. India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases and 83.36% decline in deaths during 2015-2022: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare at a virtual address in Asia Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination

    • April 24, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST

      Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Report

      The companyis expectedto cut "several thousand" jobs in layoffs that begin Monday and continue through Thursday.

      With the latest round of reductions,Disneyofficials say the company will have culled a total of 4,000 jobs.

      The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, includingDisneyEntertainment, ESPN andDisneyParks, Experiences and Products,according to Reuters citing sources,but are not expected to affect the hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

    • April 24, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

      News Alert: Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, has released a ChatGPT competitor called 'GigaChat'

    • April 24, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

      Amid protests, Tamil Nadu puts on hold Bill that would allow 12-hour shifts for factory workers

      After opposition from the Labourers Union, Opposition Parties and DMK allies, Tamil Nadu Government put on hold the Factories Amendment Act 2023 which was passed in the State Assembly on Friday.

      The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on April 21, passed a bill amending the Factories Act, 1948, which extends the daily working hours from 8 to 12 hours for factory workers amid protests and claims by several parties.

    • April 24, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

      PM Modi at Yuvam Conclave in Kochi

      --Today BJP and youth share the same wavelength
      --Have faith in the youth who are instrumental in transforming India into one of the fastest growing economies in the world
      --There was a time when India was counted among the Fragile 5. But now we are called the fastest-growing economy.
      --It is you, the youth, that made this possible. That is why I trust the country's youth the most

      --"Today everyone is saying that the 21st century is India's. India is a country which has an abundant store of youth power. Earlier the thinking was that nothing can change in this country but now the thinking is that this country can change the entire world."

    • April 24, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

      Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates the technology arm of Shipping Ministry in Tamil Nadu



      The NTCPWC, the technology arm of Union Shipping Ministry will be expanded to include world-class multifunctional maritime laboratories in the areas of climate change, marine robotics, marine informatics and analytics, smart modelling and simulation. A maritime innovation hub, which will act as core of breeding ecosystem for fostering startups and innovation in the nation, will be setup at the NTCPWC, saidUnion Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

