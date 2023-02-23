Live News: PM Modi to address post-budget green growth webinar today

Live News Updates: After announcing a budget that focuses on long-term growth and sustainable development, PM Modi will address various stakeholders on the announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24. The webinars by the prime minister will include that on infrastructure, financial sector, health, and medical research, women empowerment, and Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians
- Alphabet Inc's Google is rolling out tests that block access to news content for some Canadian users, in what it says is a test run of a potential response to the government's online news bill.
- The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.
Oil prices edge higher
- Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade today, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand.
- Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $80.62 per barrel by 0110 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $74.04 a barrel.
Air India's Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Stockholm
- An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi, carrying 292 passengers, made an emergency landing in Stockholm Wednesday morning due to an oil leak in one of the engines, and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident.
- The passengers and the crew are still at Stockholm and sources said the airline is looking at the option of sending a ferry aircraft to bring them to Delhi.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch the Second Semicon India Future Design Roadshow in Bengaluru
- The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be will be launching the Second Semicon India Future Design Roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday.
- The road show is being held with an aim to encourage startups, next-generation innovators, and global & Indian Semiconductor majors to invest in the semiconductor design ecosystem of India. The first event of this series was held at Karnavati University, Gujarat last year.
- In December 2021, the Centre had initiated the India Semiconductor Mission with an incentive outlay of Rs 76,000 crore to attract investments in the sector.
