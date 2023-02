February 23, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

Latest News Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24, starting with a webinar on green growth today.

PM will address 12 post-budget webinars, which will be held between February 23 and March 11. Union Budget 2023-24 The Union Budget has envisaged a number of projects and initiatives

spread across various sectors and ministries.