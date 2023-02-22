 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: 36% more visas processed in India after Covid-19 pandemic, say US Officials

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Live News Updates: India is the number one priority for us in terms of visa issuances, says Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services at the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

February 22, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

36% more visas processed across India after Covid-19 pandemic, say US Officials

- India is the number one priority for us in terms of visa issuances, says Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services at the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

- Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa have to wait for that, which is certainly not our ideal, says Julie Stufft

February 22, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

UP budget to be announced today

- Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will be presenting the Budget for the state in UP Vidhan Sabha today.

February 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm

- An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on February 22 due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.

- The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

February 22, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Vietnam cuts gas, oil prices

- Vietnam has cut retail prices of gasoline and oil products by up to 3.5% because of the recent decreases in global oil prices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

February 22, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Flu season in US

- There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 2,80,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

February 22, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Bird Flu on the rise: Jharkhand on alert as bird flu cases reported in state-run poultry farm, say officials

- The Jharkhand government has been on alert after bird flu cases have been reported in a state-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, officials said.

- Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that the state was "on alert".

February 22, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

China's tourism: Country expects sharp rebound in tourism this year

- China expects its tourism market to flourish in 2023, starting with a busy and robust summer travel season as travellers flock to vacation destinations after the government ended its zero-COVID policy that kept people home for almost three years.

February 22, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

MHA gives sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia

- Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to investigate the matter and file an FIR.

- Prosecution will take place after charge sheet is filed.

February 22, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

MCD Mayor polls: Stage set to elect new MCD mayor after three failed attempts

- After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor following a Supreme Court order.

- The exercise to hold elections to the top post will be carried out after three failed attempts.

- The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

February 22, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Brazil landslides: Death toll from Brazil downpours rises to 46; more rain forecast

- The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state rose to 46 people on February 21, according to officials; more precipitation is expected.

- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flew over the city alongside cabinet ministers on February 20, promising to rebuild the town of some 91,000 people by constructing new houses in safer places.