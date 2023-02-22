Live News: 36% more visas processed in India after Covid-19 pandemic, say US Officials

Live News Updates: India is the number one priority for us in terms of visa issuances, says Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services at the Bureau of Consular Affairs.
Latest News Live: India is the main priority for the United States, US Visa officials said adding that there has been around 36 percent rise on visa processing across the country after Covid-19 pandemic. The H-1B visa, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
36% more visas processed across India after Covid-19 pandemic, say US Officials

- Anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or visa have to wait for that, which is certainly not our ideal, says Julie Stufft
UP budget to be announced today
- Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna will be presenting the Budget for the state in UP Vidhan Sabha today.
Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm
- An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on February 22 due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official.
- The senior DGCA official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.
Vietnam cuts gas, oil prices
- Vietnam has cut retail prices of gasoline and oil products by up to 3.5% because of the recent decreases in global oil prices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.
Flu season in US
- There have been at least 25 million flu illnesses, 2,80,000 hospitalisations, and 18,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bird Flu on the rise: Jharkhand on alert as bird flu cases reported in state-run poultry farm, say officials
- The Jharkhand government has been on alert after bird flu cases have been reported in a state-run poultry farm in Bokaro district, officials said.
- Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Arun Kumar Singh told PTI that the state was "on alert".
China's tourism: Country expects sharp rebound in tourism this year
- China expects its tourism market to flourish in 2023, starting with a busy and robust summer travel season as travellers flock to vacation destinations after the government ended its zero-COVID policy that kept people home for almost three years.
MHA gives sanction to prosecute Manish Sisodia
- Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to investigate the matter and file an FIR.
- Prosecution will take place after charge sheet is filed.
MCD Mayor polls: Stage set to elect new MCD mayor after three failed attempts
- After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls in Delhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor following a Supreme Court order.
- The exercise to hold elections to the top post will be carried out after three failed attempts.
- The top court on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to fix the date of elections for the mayor, the deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.
Brazil landslides: Death toll from Brazil downpours rises to 46; more rain forecast
- The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state rose to 46 people on February 21, according to officials; more precipitation is expected.
- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva flew over the city alongside cabinet ministers on February 20, promising to rebuild the town of some 91,000 people by constructing new houses in safer places.
- Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 'Feedback Unit' alleged snooping case, reported news agency ANI.
US-China: US House panel to hold hearing on policy toward China
- The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on February 28 with top officials on China policy to identify gaps in pursuing what it called a "more holistic approach" to countering aggression by the Chinese Communist Party.
Global ties: Japan and China hold first security talks in four years
- Senior Japanese and Chinese diplomats met for security talks for the first time in four years on February 22, to discuss growing tension as the East Asian neighbours build up their military forces in the region.
- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met his Japanese counterpart Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada in Tokyo, according to Reuters.
Covid in South Korea: Country to lift post-arrival COVID test requirement for travellers from China
- South Korea will not require travellers from China to test for coronavirus after arrival starting March, although they will still need to take pre-departure tests, a senior South Korean official said on Wednesday, in the country's latest relaxing of rules that were put in place after China's reopening.
- "Additional easing of quarantine measures appear possible as the positive rate among arrivals from China has dropped from 18.4% in the first week of January to 0.6% in the third week of February," Kim Sung-ho, a vice ministerial official at the Ministry of Interior and Safety, said.
Bird Flu: Argentina tightens health protocols to control bird flu
- Argentina's government adopted new measures on February 21 to prevent spread of bird flu and limit potential damage to exports as cases rise in the region.
- According to Reuters, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said authorities were on high alert but there was no risk for the population or exports at the moment.
- Argentina last week confirmed its first cases of avian influenza in wild birds, prompting the government to declare a health emergency.
Fire breaks out in Kamla nagar, Mumbai
- Fire broke out in the slums of Kamla Nagar, Mumbai.
- Ten fire tenders rushed at the spot.
Russian Prez Putin submits law on suspending nuclear arms treaty
- Russia will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite a decision to suspend participation in the agreement, Moscow said on Tuesday.
- President Vladimir Putin announced the freeze during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in which he also repeated accusations the West was seeking to destroy Russia.
Joe Biden says Russia will never defeat Ukraine, proclaims unwavering support for Kyiv
- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday Ukraine "stands strong” a year after the Russian invasion and that Moscow would never defeat its neighbour, after the Kremlin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty over the West’s support for Kyiv.
- Hours before Biden spoke in Poland following a surprise visit to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed that Moscow would achieve its objectives in Ukraine and accused the West of plotting to destroy Russia.
- "One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv,” Biden said at Warsaw’s Royal Castle. ”I can report: Kyiv stands strong, Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and, most important, it stands free."
