Live News Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58

Raju Srivastava Death News: Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.
Raju Srivastava Death News Live: Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Capital, about six weeks ago, passed away, according to his family. He was 58.
September 21, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine, raising stakes in fighting
September 21, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
September 21, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
September 21, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
New York: EAM S. Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron during a high level cross-regional grouping in New York on Wednesday
September 21, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron
September 21, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Russia will use 'all available means' to protect its territory: Vladimir Putin
September 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Vladimir Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia
September 21, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
Businesses cannot be run on black box model : Sebi chief on algo trading
September 21, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Special court cancels bail of private firm director, taken into custody
September 21, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
September 21, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala
September 21, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
India food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey speaks about food subsidy
September 21, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
U.S., Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait for 2nd time in a year
September 21, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
Comedian Raju Srivastava dies in Delhi
September 21, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch at Global Fintech Fest
September 21, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch talks about business models at Global Fintech Fest
September 21, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Sebi plans to narrow down regulatory gap in startup ecosystem: Madhabi Puri Buch at Global Fintech Fest
September 21, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
Washington Monument vandalized, one man taken into custody
September 21, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Israeli, Turkish leaders hold first meeting since 2008
September 21, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Update
September 21, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
SIA raids in J&K
September 21, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
At least 8 people injured in Chicago residential building blast
September 21, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Government issues draft rules for mandatory rear seat belt alarms
September 21, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
BJP chief J P Nadda to meet senior party leaders in Gujarat today
September 21, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
World leaders lash Russia over Ukraine invasion, referendum plans
September 21, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
LPU student suicide
September 21, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
An unknown speeding truck mowed down 4 people & injured 2 persons in Delhi
September 21, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
September 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
France approves mRNA vaccines against coronavirus
September 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Twitter to depose Musk in Delaware next week
September 21, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra
September 21, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
India will overtake UK to become 3rd largest economy by end of decade says UK High Commissioner
September 21, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST