Live News Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58

Moneycontrol News
Sep 21, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

Raju Srivastava Death News Live: Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Capital, about six weeks ago, passed away, according to his family. He was 58.

 

