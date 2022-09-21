English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 21, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58

    Business and Political Live Updates: Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.

    Raju Srivastava Death News Live: Popular comedian Raju Srivastav, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Capital, about six weeks ago, passed away, according to his family. He was 58.

     
    • September 21, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

      Russia signals annexation of parts of Ukraine, raising stakes in fighting

      After stunning battlefield setbacks, Russia moved to cement its grip on territory it occupies in eastern and southern Ukraine, as Kremlin proxies there announced plans on Tuesday for referendums on annexation to Russia, indicating a possible escalation of the war.

      The Kremlin signalled that if Russia were to go forward with annexation — even if no other countries recognized it — any further military action by Ukraine in those regions could be seen as an attack on Russia itself, justifying any military response by the nation with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

      “Encroaching on the territory of Russia is a crime, the commission of which allows you to use all the forces of self-defence,” Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and the vice chairman of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Security Council, wrote on the Telegram social network Tuesday, describing the referendums as having “huge significance.” Read More

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 21, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

      New York: EAM S. Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron during a high level cross-regional grouping in New York on Wednesday

      (IANS)

      New York: EAM S. Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron during a high level cross-regional grouping in New York on Wednesday (IANS)
    • September 21, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

      Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron

      Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 21, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

      Russia will use 'all available means' to protect its territory: Vladimir Putin

      Russia will use 'all available means' to protect its territory: Vladimir Putin
    • September 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

      Vladimir Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia


      Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilisation, as Russian forces battle a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has regained some occupied territory.


      In a televised address, Putin said the partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, claiming the West wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine. Read More

      (Reuters)

      Vladimir Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial military mobilisation, as Russian forces battle a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has regained some occupied territory. In a televised address, Putin said the partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves was to defend Russia and its territories, claiming the West wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine. Read More (Reuters)
    • September 21, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

      Businesses cannot be run on black box model : Sebi chief on algo trading


      Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Wednesday said any business model that relies on a black box and that cannot be audited or validated will not be permitted.


      She also said since data is a public infrastructure, any attempt by any private party to own them cannot be tolerated.


      "We are not for or against algo trading as long as there is sufficient transparency and disclosures. Business models cannot rely on a black box... Therefore any claim that cannot be audited and validated cannot be permitted," Buch said addressing the Global Fintech Fest here this morning.

      (PTI)

    • September 21, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

    • September 21, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 21, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

      Special court cancels bail of private firm director, taken into custody


      A Special Court (Special designate court for coal block matters) has cancelled the bail of a director of a private firm after noting that he has violated the fundamental condition of bail.


      Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj in an order passed on Tuesday said that this court has no hesitation in coming to the conclusion that the bail granted to the accused Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal deserves to be cancelled as he has violated the fundamental condition of bail.


      The bail of accused Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal is therefore cancelled. He is taken into custody. Application filed by CBI for cancellation of bail is therefore disposed of as allowed, said the court in the order.


      The court noted that the phone call by the accused to a witness telling him that people from AES USA wish to talk to him is an interference with the due course of administration.

      (ANI)

    • September 21, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

      (ANI)

      Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of UP, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (ANI)
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.